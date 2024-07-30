In a first, wind and solar overtake fossil fuels in the EU in 1H 2024

Image: BASF

Wind and solar generated more electricity than fossil fuels in the EU during the first six months of 2024 for the first time ever in a half-year period.

New analysis from independent energy think tank Ember reveals that wind and solar grew to an all-time high of 30% of the EU’s electricity in the first half of 2024. This compared to 27% from fossil fuels, which fell by 17%.

The fall in fossil fuels happened even as electricity demand rose 0.7% compared to 2023, the result of recovery from the pandemic and the gas price crisis. Despite this, coal saw a sharp drop by nearly a quarter (-24%), and gas fell by 14%. Growth in renewables, particularly wind and solar, was the primary reason for this as their growth outpaced the rebound in demand to replace fossil fuel power as well.

“With wind and solar on the rise, the role of fossil fuel power is narrowing,” said Ember analyst Dr. Chris Rosslowe. “We are witnessing a historic shift in the power sector, and it is happening rapidly.”

Ember’s analysis found that mild weather and good hydro performance also contributed to the large fall in fossil generation, but wind and solar growth was the largest single factor.

This reflects a longer-term shift, following record-breaking capacity additions for both wind and solar in 2023. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the EU and many Member States have introduced accelerated policies to reduce reliance on gas imports and boost wind and solar. A continued focus on this from the EU is now anticipated following Ursula von der Leyen’s confirmation as president of the European Commission.

Thirteen Member States now generate more electricity from wind and solar than from fossil fuels, with Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and the Netherlands hitting that milestone for the first time.

In May, over 50% of Spain’s electricity generation came from wind and solar for the first time, and Poland hit one-third of generation coming from wind and solar, also a first. Hungary set consecutive monthly records for solar generation in April, May, and June 2024.

Read more: In a first, a German offshore wind farm will use Chinese turbines

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*