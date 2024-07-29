New Hiboy X300 e-scooter debuts at $400 off, EcoFlow home backup sale, Lectric e-bike bundles $498 off, more

Starting off this week’s Green Deals is a $400 early-bird launch discount on Hiboy’s new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter at $650, but only for the first 100 units! It is joined by EcoFlow’s latest home backup sale that is taking up to $2,799 off power stations, bundles, and accessories – even offering some lower prices on new models like the latest DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station that comes along with a 400W solar panel for a new $3,449 low. There’s also Lectric’s Summer Games 2024 sale through the rest of the month that saves you up to $498 on the brand’s popular e-bike bundles. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well – including a $328 discount on the EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Mower and 580 CFM Blower combo at a new all-time low.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hiboy debuts X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter at $650 early-bird launch special for 100 units only

Hiboy is offering a limited-time early bird launch special on its new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter for $649.99 shipped. With a price tag set at $1,050, this is the very first chance to save on this all-new model – though the deal is limited to only 100 units, with the number steadily ticking down in availability as the days go by. You’re looking at a whopping 38% markdown here, providing you with a $400 difference in price which is surprising to see as a first-time e-scooter discount until you remember that its quantity is limited. There’s no telling if the company plans to add more deals for this model anytime soon – pre or post-launch – but regardless, this is one great starting cut on a new commuter solution, especially when considering rising costs from the tariff hikes recently.

Hiboy’s all-new X300 Big-Wheel Electric Scooter arrives with its 500W motor (peaking at 700W to tackle up to 25% inclines) that is powered by the 48V quick-release 13.5Ah battery in order to hit top speeds of 23 MPH and travel up to an impressive 37.3 miles on a single 7-hour charge. There are three riding modes to choose from when heading out into the streets, with the sport mode giving you all its got out the gate at max speed, a drive mode that limits speed to 18 MPH for longer travel distances, and energy saving modes that take things down further to 13 MPH speeds for the maximum extended travel distances.

You’ll find Hiboy’s usual smart controls with the X300 e-scooter, as well as an easy-to-use fold-and-go design for storage and transport ease, and a few other features that include an onboard cup holder, a wider 9-inch non-slip deck, 12-inch pneumatic tires with front suspension, an IPX5 waterproof rating, both electric and disc brakes, an LED headlight with turn signal functionality, an LED tailight, and a built-in digital display for all your real-time control needs.

Stand up to stormy power outages with EcoFlow power stations, bundles, and accessories starting from $219

EcoFlow has a short-term home backup sale that is running through July 31 and taking up to $2,799 off power stations, backup power bundles, and accessories. One of the notable inclusions to this sale is the DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station bundled alongside a 400W solar panel for $3,449 shipped. Launching with a $4,898 price tag back in June, we saw its first collection of discounts include this same combo at a higher $3,699 rate. Today it comes in at a greater 30% markdown that saves you $1,449 and carves out a new all-time low going forward. The power station alone can still be secured at its initial $500 launch discount, bringing costs down to $3,199, after using the on-page coupon/promo code at checkout – with plenty of other discounted bundle options available depending on what kind of backup power solution you need. Head below for more.

Arriving with an impressive 4,096Wh capacity (which can be expanded all the way to 48,000Wh with additional equipment), the DELTA Pro 3 pumps out 4,000W of power output – also able to expand further up to 12,000W when three of these power station units are connected together. This new model has been given a far more versatile variety of self-charging possibilities – seven solo-source options and 18 combination charging options. A standard wall outlet will fill 80% of its battery in just 50 minutes, with others at differing speeds for solar charging (max 2,600W input), EV, automotive cigarette outlets, dual PV charging, and much more.

You’ll find the usual smart controls here, which you can access in the EcoFlow app when connected via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, and it also sports 14 output ports for your outward charging needs – seven ACs, three DCs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs. It is the first model under EcoFlow’s flag to be given the company’s new X-Core 3.0 system, which provides superior safety, performance, and intelligence improvements.

1-day home backup deals:

2-day home backup deals:

3-day home backup deals:

DELTA Pro Ultra, 6,000Wh capacity with Smart Home Panel 2: $6,099 (Reg. $7,997) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $7,997) DELTA Pro Ultra with Smart Home Panel 2 and dual fuel Smart Generator: $5,099 (Reg. $6,397) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $6,397) DELTA Pro Ultra, 12,000Wh with Extra Battery and Smart Home Panel 2: $8,499 (Reg. $11,269) +$500 installation fee reimbursement

(Reg. $11,269)

EcoFlow solar panel deals:

EcoFlow accessory deals:

Lectric kicks off 2024 Summer Games with up to $498 taken off e-bike bundles

Lectric eBIKES is celebrating the Summer Games that began today with another big sale through July 31 – this one taking up to $498 off e-bike bundles, like the XPedition Cargo e-bike at $1,475 shipped with $405 in free add-on gear. This particular bundle would normally fetch a $1,880 price tag, with the brand’s e-bikes keeping to their new post-tariff MSRPs (which are no more than $100 increases on some) while the savings are being returned to you with the packages that join your purchase. You’ll be getting three of them here during this sale: two plush rear-rack cushions and running boards for passenger comfort, a 6L storage bag that sits within the bike’s frame, as well as an orbitor rear basket and a larger 50L storage bag that fits within in when filled. You’ll also find the company’s newest XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes and all their colorways beginning to ship out after a long wait – prices start at $799 with up to $246 in free gear.

If you’re one to always be on the go, whether that is as a parent dropping off and picking up kids or delivery drivers hustling through busy hours, then the XPedition e-bike is for you. It arrives stocked with a 750W rear hub-motor (peaking at 1,310W) as well as a 48V battery – or you can get the double-battery model for $224 more and coming with similar accessory packages. You’ll be cruising around town at max speeds of 20 MPH using only the throttle or up to 28 MPH with its five levels of pedal assistance – with an impressive 75-mile travel range for the single-battery model and a whopping 150-mile range with the dual-battery model.

Aside from the included bonus bundle items, the XPedition e-bike also comes stocked with a variety of ride-enhancing features like the integrated cargo rack, custom puncture-resistant tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes paired with 180mm rotors, a headlamp, taillights, fenders on both wheels, and a backlit LCD display that gives you all the real-time performance data.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $498 in free accessories

XPeak Off-Road e-bikes with $305 and $424 in free accessories

XPeak High-Step e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,704)

(Reg. $1,704) XPeak Step-Thru e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 55-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,823)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $306 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,305)

($1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

(Reg. $1,305) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,305)

XP Trike with $216 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,715)

ONE Commuter e-bike with $220 in free accessories

ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range with $220 in free gear: $2,199 (Reg. $2,419)

Lectric pre-order discounts

XPress 750 High-Step e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

(Reg. $1,398) XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike, 28 MPH for 60-mile range with $99 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,398)

As we mentioned before, there’s also the latest of Lectric’s e-bike models, the new XP Lite 2.0 e-bike that comes in a multitude of colors for the first time and begins shipping out the week of August 26, 2024.

Summer e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.