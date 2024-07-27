Buzz Drone: The newest moped-style electric bike on a budget [Video]

With so many different models of electric bicycles on the market, it’s the models that offer a new and refreshing design that tend to draw the most eyeballs. And you can definitely say that the Buzz Drone plays up the aggressive moped-inspired styling. But what else is this new e-bike model hiding under the hood?

The Buzz Drone is the latest affordably-priced twenty-inch wheel fat tire electric bike to bring moped-style vibes to your e-bike rides.

We’ve tested multiple Buzz e-bikes before, so this isn’t our first rodeo with the brand. If you don’t know already, Buzz is an omni-channel brand prioritizing direct-to-consumerism so you’re getting competitive prices without the typical bike store markup.

The company’s bikes are designed in Dayton, Ohio by a passionate team of enthusiasts, and just by looking at the bike, you can tell passion is a big part of the Buzz Drone.

Because this is a moped-style electric bicycle, it gives you a more solid stance and offers that elongated bench-style seat that makes it easy to stretch out and find the right position for each rider. The frame invokes motorcycle inspiration, right down to that caged headlight.

But despite looking like a motorcycle, the functional pedals and Class 2 e-bike design keep it classified as an electric bicycle.

As a Class 2 electric bike, the Buzz Drone can reach a top speed of 20 mph either on pedal assist or with the included thumb throttle. For those who want to get in some honest exercise, five different levels of pedal assist will let riders dial in the right amount of effort, and the clearly visible screen makes it easy to know which level you’re in, even with a quick glance.

The bike also includes six gear ratios from a Shimano transmission, which is great for selecting the right pedal cadence on everything from steep hill climbs to fast cruising on flat ground. And the 500W motor helps push riders along, whether that’s with the pedal assist on an exercise ride or when using the throttle for a more leisurely cruise.

Regardless of the ride mode, riders can quickly stop thanks to the disc brakes, which provide powerful and reliable braking.

Mounting and dismounting the bike is also made easy thanks to the low-swept frame. No more swinging a leg up high when you can step through and hop on in one easy motion.

An added feature that you won’t find on most bikes is the zippered underseat storage compartment, which is perfect for carrying loose items like your keys, wallet, phone, or water bottles. Forgot your backpack? No problem, you’ve got your own storage compartment that comes along for the ride!

The bike features a 48 Volt and 500 Watt-hour battery that claims a range of up to 40 miles per charge. That’s plenty of riding all over the city or local trails, and when you’ve eventually discharged the battery, it can be quickly recharged in four to six hours. The battery is also removable, allowing you to charge it either on or off the bike. You can also take it with you on the go so you don’t leave it on the bike.

The bike features 20-inch fat tires with a knobby tread, meaning riders will be just at home cruising along the asphalt as they will be heading off-road. There’s also a suspension fork that will help with those offroad bumps, and included fenders to ensure those dirty off-road rides don’t sling mud where it doesn’t belong.

The Buzz Drone is tested and certified to the UL2849 standard, which covers the entire electric bicycle system, including the motor, battery, controller, and charger, offering the highest standards of safety for that added peace of mind.

When it comes to longevity, riders will be glad to know the bike comes with a 10-year limited warranty, including 2 years on the electrical components and 10 years on the aluminum frame.

At just US $1,399, there’s a lot of value behind this e-bike, but you can enjoy a special discount by using the coupon code ELECTREK20 to take 20% off, making this an even sweeter deal.

Considering that these motorcycle-style electric bikes have surged in popularity in recent years, this is a low-cost way to get in on the trend with an attractive and fun-filled model. Combining nostalgic charm and modern convenience, motorcycle-inspired e-bikes offer the thrill of traditional motorcycles with the eco-benefits of efficient electric bicycles.

The ability to zip around the street or trails in style on a smooth, quiet ride makes these types of electric bikes an appealing choice for a wide range of riders. And with that powerful motor, long-range battery, and classic style, the Buzz Drone is the ultimate embodiment of the moto-style electric bike.