Save $700 on Worx + Aventon Power Share e-bike, Jackery Explorer 600 Plus low, 1-day Worx TRIVAC discount, more

Worx + Aventon Power Share e-bike comes with two interchangeable 8.0Ah batteries for new $1,000 low

Worx is offering its Aventon Power Share e-bike for $999.99 shipped. Usually sitting at its full $1,700 price tag, this e-bike has seen very few discounts direct from Worx since first releasing back in January 2023, with the majority of price cuts being smaller 10% markdowns, a few taking things to $1,500 at most. For a short time you could find it on Amazon, where it saw more frequent drops – ending at $1,199 before being removed altogether from the site. In April we saw it briefly hit the former $1,190 low, before spending the time since at its full price. Today you can grab it with a massive 41% discount, saving you $700 and landing it at a new all-time low.

This e-bike is the result of Worx’s partnership with Aventon eBikes, producing this commuter solution that is powered by two 8.0Ah Power Share batteries that can be interchanged between the e-bike or Worx’s other power tools from its Power Share ecosystem. It arrives stocked with a 350W motor that can reach top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 28 miles on a single 4-hour charge. You’ll have five levels of pedal assistance available to you here, along with a throttle for pure electric action when you’re not up to physical activity. It’s been given simplified features that include a step-through frame, 7-speed Shimano derailleur, Tektro mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 splash waterproof rating, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data and pedal assistance setting controls.

Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station falls back to $399 low on Amazon

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Jackery is offering another new low price today following the brand’s new SolarSaga 100 Prime Bifacial DIY Solar Panel that just dropped to its new low. You’ll now find the company’s latest Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station at $399 shipped, down from its original $499 pricing. After a few drops to $419 in May and June, we first saw this all-time low price during Jackery’s recent Mega Deals sale from mid-July, but now the discounted rate has spread to Amazon, coming in as a 20% markdown and saving you $100 off this personal backup power solution.

The Explorer 600 Plus is another addition to Jackery’s compact power stations, tailored for more personal usage while on camping trips, road trips, or just keeping essential devices charged through power outages. It has a 632Wh battery and can produce up to 800W of output power, with all the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting its settings. It boasts six output ports to cover your charging needs (two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port), with its two USB-C ports flexing fast-charging capabilities at 100W and 30W respectively.

You’ll be able to connect a solar input up to the maximum 200W (pairing nicely with the 100 Prime mountable panels) that can recharge the unit in four hours time, while charging through the car port would take 7.5 hours and a standard wall outlet gets the job done in 1.6 hours. It even boasts the company’s ChargeShield 2.0 that not only gives it multi-surge protection, but also allows for AI variable-speed charging that optimizes power to suit battery conditions, temperature, and voltage for Emergency Super Charging Mode activation through the app that significantly reduces its recharging speed.

Work smarter, not harder with Worx’s 12A 3-in-1 TRIVAC corded blower/vacuum/mulcher at $65 for today only

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Worx 12A TRIVAC 350CFM Corded Blower and Vaccum/Mulcher for $64.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, since 2024 began prices have been fluctuating regularly, often falling between $75 and $95 most months. Back in May we saw things drop lower from this price range, first to $65, then later to the $60 low for a short-lived period before rising back to its MSRP by June’s start and keeping above $95 for the last two months. Today it comes in as a 35% markdown that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low.

Yard work doesn’t have to be such an annoying chore with this 3-in-1 device from Worx, designed for optimal leaf and debris clearing that frees up your afternoons. You can blow leaves into a pile like any standard blower (it maxes out at 210 MPH air flow) or collect and mulch them into the complimentary bag – all controlled with a simple flip of a switch. According to the company, with its two-stage metal impeller and shredder blades, the TRIVAC “takes 18 bags worth of leaves and chops it down into one.” It’s been given a more lightweight body that only weighs 10 pounds, with an angled collection nozzle for easier cleaning under patio furniture or your deck. Keep in mind that this is a corded model, which does mean you can just plug and go rather than wait for a battery to fill back up first.

