Largest US community solar panel purchase in history just happened with 1.5 GW order

Boston-based Nexamp, the US’s largest community solar provider, has placed the largest community solar panel order in US history with solar panel maker Heliene.

This massive order will provide Nexamp access to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, which will be produced at Heliene’s factory in Mountain Iron, Minnesota.

Over the next five years, that 1.5 GW solar panel order will support the development and construction of around 400 new community solar projects across the US. Nexamp expects those projects to deliver electricity bill savings to more than 250,000 US households while increasing the supply of renewable energy on the grid.

Heliene expanded its Minnesota factory in November 2022 and will make additional expansions in September 2023 to increase its capacity to manufacture solar panels; the company says the expansion was made possible by Inflation Reduction Act tax credits.

Zaid Ashai, chair and CEO of Nexamp, said, “A solar order of this size is without precedent and comes at a critical time as the US continues to develop its solar supply chain. This partnership wouldn’t be possible without the Inflation Reduction Act, and is proof that this historic piece of legislation is continuing to encourage renewable energy production and help drive the energy transition.”

Community (or shared) solar enables customers to collectively tap into the advantages of clean energy without installing rooftop solar. It results in savings of around 10-20% a month on electricity bills without having to sign an annual contract. Customers can cancel at any time, and they don’t have to pay for solar panel maintenance.

Photo: Heliene

