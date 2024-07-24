Kia’s new EV6 GT will pull features from Hyundai’s electric sports car

The affordable Kia electric sports car is getting an upgrade. In addition to a design makeover, Kia’s new EV6 GT will gain features from the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

Starting at $61,600, the 2024 Kia EV6 GT is one of the cheapest options to own an all-electric sports car.

Introduced in 2022, the EV6 GT is Kia’s most powerful vehicle yet. Powered by its Dual Motor e-AWD system, the electric sports car packs up to 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. With that, the EV6 GT can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Kia’s electric sports car will beat a Ferrari and Lamborghini off the line for much less than half the cost.

The EV6 was Kia’s first dedicated EV based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same used for the IONIQ 5 and 6 models.

Kia revealed the updated EV6 in Korea in May. The new model features an “evolved” design, more range, and faster charging. Kia says the EV6 has “returned in a more perfect form.”

Kia’s new EV6 (Source: Kia)

Kia’s new EV6 GT to gain new features from Hyundai

One of the biggest upgrades you will notice is Kia’s new “Star Map” lightning, revealed on other new models like the EV9.

Inside, the new EV6 features Kia’s ccNC infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The new system expands OTA capabilities and gains streaming abilities.

Kia EV6 facelift interior (Source: Kia)

With Kia set to reveal the EV6 GT refresh later this year, we are starting to see models out of testing.

According to the latest info, Kia’s new EV6 GT will gain features similar to the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. This includes a virtual transmission system, or e-shift, to add the sounds and feel of shifting gears.

Kia EV6 GT update (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

Despite the upgrades, prices for the new EV6 remain unchanged. The new EV6 starts at $40,500 (KRW 55.4 million) in Korea, while the GT-Line costs $46,200 (KRW 63.15 million).

Prices for the new EV6 GT will be revealed closer to launch, which is expected later this year. Kia will also launch its first EV9 GT in January with “enormous power.”

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog