UK’s Vertical Aerospace unveils VX4 eVTOL prototype that goes 150 mph and can travel 100 miles

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Jul 18 2024 - 8:35 am PT
Global aerospace and technology company Vertical has unveiled its latest full-scale eVTOL prototype in the UK, where it was developed and assembled. The VX4 eVTOL is more powerful than previous prototypes from Vertical Aerospace and will soon begin flight tests to improve further.

Vertical Aerospace ($EVTL) is a UK-based aerospace developer specializing in electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Since its inception, Vertical has established partnerships with several leading aerospace companies, including GKN, Honeywell, and Leonardo, which aid in the development of its own proprietary battery and propeller technology.

The culmination of its work to deliver one of the quietest and safe eVTOLs has been realized in Vertical’s VX4 prototype – the first of its kind designed, built and assembled entirely in the UK. The company’s latest eVTOL prototype is the fifth iteration since the company was formed and has already garnered plenty of customer interest.

Vertical shared it has already secured 1,500 pre-orders of the VX4 worth $6 billion from customers on four continents, including Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, GOL, and Bristow – one of the world’s largest helicopter operators.

Most recently, Vertical has begun a “mini certification program” with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to obtain a permit to begin test flights and intends to do so with its latest VX4 eVTOL prototype seen below.

UK eVTOL
The latest VX4 eVTOL prototype / Source: Vertical Aerospace

Vertical’s latest eVTOL seeks UK permit, then flight tests

The UK-based eVTOL developer unveiled its latest VX4 prototype today, which is the first iteration to feature its proprietary battery technology, designed and built in at its Vertical Energy Center in Bristol where the company is headquartered.

Vertical’s in-house technology debuts as its most powerful eVTOL aircraft to date with a 20% increase in the power-to-weight ratio that enables a top cruising speed of 150 mph and transports four passengers plus a pilot up to 100 miles on a single charge.

Vertical states that 60% of the new VX4 prototype includes technology and components from its aerospace partners, up from 10% on the previous prototype. Company CEO Stuart Simpson elaborated:

Our goal is to build the safest and most advanced aircraft in this new category of transport. With the new full-scale VX4 prototype, which has been built by combining our own world-leading technology with that from leading aerospace partners, we are well on the way to achieving that goal.

This is a critical step on our road to certification and commercialization and, while there is more to do, the support of our partners and our $6 billion order book shows the trust and confidence the industry has in our outstanding product. We are excited to start our robust, test flight program at our Flight Test Centre as we continue our focus on achieving piloted flight.

Looking ahead, Vertical says it will continue working alongside the CAA to obtain a permit to fly before beginning a robust eVTOL flight test program in the UK focusing on achieving piloted flights.

Simultaneously, Vertical is developing an identical full-scale eVTOL prototype to expedite its flight test program. From there, the company intends to combine prototype data to design and develop the certified VX4 model for commercial operations.

