Europe meets Texas? The MOD Berlin electric bike seeks to find the best of both

The Austin, Texas-based electric bike maker MOD Bikes has just announced the launch of its latest model, the new MOD Berlin e-bike. It may be a commuter-class electric bike, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t come ready to compete.

Sticking with the “everything is bigger in Texas” adage, all of MOD’s electric bikes share a number of key high-performance features, such as a powerful motor, high speeds, and the ability to add a second battery for double the range.

In the case of the new MOD Berlin, the bike sports a 750W hub motor and can reach a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist, maxing out the legally allowable performance specs while staying within Class 3 e-bike regulations (at least, when riders can maintain enough self-discipline to keep the thumb throttle disengaged).

The inclusion of five programmable pedal assist levels and a torque sensor for more responsive and intuitive-feeling pedaling up to 28 mph is the carrot that many people will need to make more use of the pedal-powered aspect of the bike, though throttle riders will still be able to hit speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h), the highest allowable by Class 2 e-bikes.

The battery is a 615Wh unit rated at 48V and 12.8Ah, claiming a maximum of 45 miles (72 km) of range on pedal assist. With the ability to mount a second battery, riders can score up to 90 miles (145 km) of range.

On the mechanical side, the 58 lb (26 kg) electric bike features an aluminum frame with a step-through design and large diameter 29″ wheels.

While the high power and fast speeds are definitely at home in Texas, the large wheel diameters and European geometry certainly feel closer to that Berlin moniker. The bike may look like a fully rigid model at first, but the fork’s stem actually hides away 40 mm of suspension travel.

The included adjustable stem, rear rack, fenders, and LED lighting system add to the commuter appeal of the bike, as does the 7-speed Shimano drivetrain.

For added commuter safety, the bike’s turn signals integrate with the optional Lumos helmet, wirelessly beaming those turn signal inputs up to the helmet’s built-in lighting for highly visible indicators.

Hydraulic disc brakes on 180mm rotors round out the commuter package, providing low maintenance stoppers, at least compared to cable-actuated mechanical disc brakes.

Now launching for pre-order, the MOD Berlin currently carries a promotional price of US $2,199, marked down by $300 from its MSRP.

The bike is available in both brushed aluminum and a charcoal black color.

We had the chance to visit MOD in Austin earlier this year, checking out many of the company’s new models and trying out that innovative Lumos wireless helmet pairing firsthand.

We also got a sneak peek at MOD’s unique design for public e-bike charging pedestals that the company is using to work with various partners in order to run pilot programs.

Electrek’s Take

The more time I spend in Europe, the more I learn to love Dutch style, large diameter wheel, commuter-focused electric bikes. While this isn’t a classic Dutch bike, it’s got a lot of what makes those models so comfortable to use. They’re easy to mount and dismount, they roll over bumps and cracks more easily, and the big wheels keep the momentum moving.

On the other hand, you can pry my Class 3 e-bikes out of my cold, dead, riding gloved hands. So having a comfortable, upright commuter e-bike that can easily hit 28 mph and comes with a torque sensor is a great combination of power and features.

Having tried many of MOD’s models and spent a few days at their headquarters, I can tell you that the bikes are legit. They cost a bit more than other direct-to-consumer models, but the company definitely backs up its solid designs with friendly bike-shop vibes, so it’s nice to know you’ve got a local US-based company standing behind the product.

In fact, check out my riding video on the MOD Cargo below to get a sense of what the company offers.