 Skip to main content

Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024: Day 2 results

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Jul 17 2024 - 7:18 pm PT
0 Comments
electrek formula sun grand prix 2024

The second day of the 2024 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) at the NCM Motorsports Park was marked by intense competition for some and a struggle to get rolling for others.

École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) out of Montreal, which translates to Superior Technology School, continued to lead the pack on day two with 65 laps. Meanwhile, Standford, Georgia Tech, MIT, and a few others continued to be plagued with mechanical issues. They hope to have those ironed out soon for tomorrow’s last day of racing.

One of the standout performances of the day came from the University of Minnesota’s team, whose Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) consistently clocked some of the fastest lap times in its class. After failing to get their vehicle on the track yesterday, the University of California Berkeley’s team also came out charging this morning, putting up a total of 56 laps (176.4 miles) and claiming 5th on the leaderboard.

Tomorrow is the last day for teams to reach the mileage required to compete in the American Solar Challenge (ASC) cross-country main event.

To qualify, teams must either complete:

  • 205 miles (66 laps) in one day on the track
  • Or 308 miles (98 laps) in two consecutive days on the track

ASC is a biannual event. During race seasons, the FSGP serves as a pre-qualifier for students to prove that their solar vehicles have what it takes to trek a rigorous 1,500+ mile journey from Tennessee to Wyoming. The 2024 Electrek ASC will start directly after the FSGP on Friday, July 19, in Nashville.

ETS team on day 2.
Electrek American Solar Challange 2024 route. Click to expand.

These are the top six teams in the Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) class, aka solar cars with only one driver.

Note: Teams might receive penalties for infractions like speeding in the pit lane or failing to adhere to race procedures like passing over racers on the track without indication. Each penalty is subtracted from their total lap count.

TeamTotal # of lapsDay 1 Day 2Penalties
#92 ETS ✅14176650
#32 Principia ✅12269530
#17 Illinois State9644520
#5 Florida6727422
#6 Berkeley560560
#79 – Florida Poly477444
Top SOV teams pulled from ASC/FSGP official results page.
Teams with a indicate qualification for ASC.

In addition to SOVs, the FSGP allows vehicles with more than one driver, known as Multi-Occupant Vehicles (MOVs).

Vehicles competing in the MOV class are scored differently than SOV teams, which are entirely based on laps (miles) driven. According to ASC/FSGP, MOVs are scored based on a formula that includes the number of laps driven, the number of passengers in the vehicle during those laps, the amount of external charging (non-solar charging), and the average speed.

These are the top teams in the MOV class:

TeamTotal # of lapsDay 1Day 2Penalties
#828 – App State ✅13373611
#55 – Poly Montreal ✅10439661
#35 – Minnesota ✅10045561
#9 – Iowa State4411418
Top MOV teams pulled from ASC/FSGP official results page.
Teams with a indicate qualification for ASC.

Tomorrow is the last day for teams to reach the mileage required in the American Solar Challenge (ASC). Racing will begin at 9 a.m. and will go through 5 p.m. CT. The awards ceremony will immediately follow that night. Stay tuned for more coverage!

In the meantime, you can find more images and videos on our Instagram page.

Featured images via ASC/FSGP/Cora Kennedy.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Solar Electric Vehicles

Solar Electric Vehicles
Formula Sun Grand Prix

Formula Sun Grand Prix

Author

Avatar for Arin Waichulis Arin Waichulis

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications