Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024: Day 2 results

The second day of the 2024 Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) at the NCM Motorsports Park was marked by intense competition for some and a struggle to get rolling for others.

École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) out of Montreal, which translates to Superior Technology School, continued to lead the pack on day two with 65 laps. Meanwhile, Standford, Georgia Tech, MIT, and a few others continued to be plagued with mechanical issues. They hope to have those ironed out soon for tomorrow’s last day of racing.

One of the standout performances of the day came from the University of Minnesota’s team, whose Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) consistently clocked some of the fastest lap times in its class. After failing to get their vehicle on the track yesterday, the University of California Berkeley’s team also came out charging this morning, putting up a total of 56 laps (176.4 miles) and claiming 5th on the leaderboard.

Tomorrow is the last day for teams to reach the mileage required to compete in the American Solar Challenge (ASC) cross-country main event.

To qualify, teams must either complete:

205 miles (66 laps) in one day on the track

Or 308 miles (98 laps) in two consecutive days on the track

ASC is a biannual event. During race seasons, the FSGP serves as a pre-qualifier for students to prove that their solar vehicles have what it takes to trek a rigorous 1,500+ mile journey from Tennessee to Wyoming. The 2024 Electrek ASC will start directly after the FSGP on Friday, July 19, in Nashville.

ETS team on day 2. Electrek American Solar Challange 2024 route. Click to expand.

These are the top six teams in the Single Occupant Vehicle (SOV) class, aka solar cars with only one driver.

Note: Teams might receive penalties for infractions like speeding in the pit lane or failing to adhere to race procedures like passing over racers on the track without indication. Each penalty is subtracted from their total lap count.

Team Total # of laps Day 1 Day 2 Penalties #92 ETS ✅ 141 76 65 0 #32 Principia ✅ 122 69 53 0 #17 Illinois State 96 44 52 0 #5 Florida 67 27 42 2 #6 Berkeley 56 0 56 0 #79 – Florida Poly 47 7 44 4 Top SOV teams pulled from ASC/FSGP official results page.

Teams with a ✅ indicate qualification for ASC.

In addition to SOVs, the FSGP allows vehicles with more than one driver, known as Multi-Occupant Vehicles (MOVs).

Vehicles competing in the MOV class are scored differently than SOV teams, which are entirely based on laps (miles) driven. According to ASC/FSGP, MOVs are scored based on a formula that includes the number of laps driven, the number of passengers in the vehicle during those laps, the amount of external charging (non-solar charging), and the average speed.

These are the top teams in the MOV class:

Team Total # of laps Day 1 Day 2 Penalties #828 – App State ✅ 133 73 61 1 #55 – Poly Montreal ✅ 104 39 66 1 #35 – Minnesota ✅ 100 45 56 1 #9 – Iowa State 44 11 41 8 Top MOV teams pulled from ASC/FSGP official results page.

Teams with a ✅ indicate qualification for ASC.

Tomorrow is the last day for teams to reach the mileage required in the American Solar Challenge (ASC). Racing will begin at 9 a.m. and will go through 5 p.m. CT. The awards ceremony will immediately follow that night. Stay tuned for more coverage!

Featured images via ASC/FSGP/Cora Kennedy.