Save up to $229 on Solo Stove smokeless fire pits, Segway Cube power stations, LG smart all-in-one electric washer/ventless dryer, and much more

Amazon Prime Day deals are officially in full swing, and we’ve got quite the collection of Green Deals to share with you today, with a focus on some less commonly seen devices in our regular lineups. Leading the pack is the Solo Stove smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories that are 30% off for the time being, with the Bonfire 2.0 sitting at $241. It is joined by the Segway Cube series power stations that are seeing up to $700 in discounts – but the Cube 1000 in particular will be increasing in price as the days go on, starting at a new $500 low. Bringing up the rear is the return of the LG 5.0 Cubic-Foot HE Smart All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer at its second-lowest $2,000 rate. Plus, all the Prime Day Green Deals that have been collected together in our Prime Day hub here, which you can also find down at the bottom of the page.

Solo Stove smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories are 30% off in Prime Day savings

As part of the ongoing Prime Deals Day event, Amazon is offering 30% off discounts on a pair of Solo Stove smokeless fire pits, as well as a selection of accessories too. The company’s popular Bonfire 2.0 model with a stand is currently down at $241.49 shipped. Normally fetching $470, we saw some growing discounts earlier in the year, which fell to a short-lived $241 low back in March before rising to $345, where it has remained for the last three and a half months. Today’s deal comes in as a 49% markdown that gives you $229 in savings and lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low.

The Bonfire 2.0 fire pit is a smoke-free wood burning fire pit that compliments any outdoor space with its streamlined stainless steel design. Weighing just over 20 pounds and coming with a carrying case, you can take this device along with you on your next camping trip, picnic, or backyard get-together to upgrade your fireside experience to one free of smoke as well as the teary eyes and lingering odors from it. It features a removable ash pan and base for easier post-fire access, so you’re spending less time cleaning and more time enjoying the relaxing outdoor atmospheres of summer (and/or other seasons too).

More Solo Stove Prime Day fire pit deals:

Save up to $700 on Segway’s Cube series power stations at new lows starting from $500, with ramping prices

As part of its Prime Deals Day event, Amazon is offering two Segway Cube power stations at a special 2-day shifting rate, with the first of them, the Cube 1000 model starting off today, July 16, at $499.99 shipped. Down from its normal $1,000 price tag, it’s seen few discounts since its release last year, though each of them have offered major savings, with only four having brought down costs since 2024 began – three of which cut prices to $700 and one took things further to the $600 low. Today, you’ll have the opportunity to not only save $500 on this new backup power solution, but you’ll also be getting it at a new all-time low…until tomorrow, July 17, when the price will rise to the second-lowest $599.99 shipped rate. So if you’re looking to get the best price possible, don’t dawdle or think on things too long – the savings are only planned to last for two days only!

The Cube 1000 arrives sporting a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity that can be further expanded up to 5,120Wh with the addition of four BTX-1000 expansion batteries (sold separately). It provides 2,200W of output power (peaking at 4,400W) and 12 different port options (four USB-As, three ACs, two UBS-Cs, two DCs, and on car port) to run your devices and/or appliances. It can rapidly recharge back to full in just 1.2 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet, and also has a 800W solar input which you can use to take advantage of solar charging too – plus, the usual smart controls you’d expect via the Segway-Ninebot app with a Bluetooth connection.

The other unit seeing a big price drop (with no shifting price) to a new all-time low is the Cube 2000 Portable Power Station for $999 shipped, down from $1,700. Starting off at a larger 2,048Wh capacity, it sports much of the same design and performance specs as the above model, but in a larger body. The one notable difference is its rapid recharging capabilities refilling the battery at an increased 1.8 hours.

LG’s ENERGY STAR certified Smart All-In-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer now $1,000 off

As part of the now live early Prime Day deals and the Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the LG 5.0 Cubic-Foot HE Smart Mega Capacity All-in-One Electric Washer and Ventless Dryer for $1,999.99 shipped. Normally priced at $3,000, this is the second-best deal we have seen on this popular eco-friendly appliance, beaten out only by its recent July 4th 50% off discount to the $1,500 low. It comes in today as a slightly lesser 33% markdown that still gives you a solid $1,000 in savings to invest elsewhere in your home renovations and upgrades.

This combination washer/dryer unit arrives ENERGY STAR certified, sporting a streamlined ventless design and AI-supported functionality that takes the annoying hassles out of laundry routines. You’ll get the full wide array of smart controls through its companion app, as well as built-in smart systems to detect fabric types and their soil levels in order to adjust settings for the optimal wash, tossing out the need to memorize which cycle and settings are ideal for particular clothes and fabrics.

It also has a large ezDispense reservoir that can hold and dispense up to 31 loads of detergent, or you can divide it up amongst detergent and fabric softener. One of its obvious standout features is the ventless design that not only lets you install it anywhere that fits your convenience (and not just your home’s pre-determined layout), but its inverter heat pump technology that makes it far more energy efficient than most other models, “using up to 60% less energy with every load.” Head below for more.

More Best Buy electric washer/dryer deals:

Summer e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

