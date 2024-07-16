Ford is launching an all-electric Puma EV: Here’s what we know so far

An all-electric Ford Puma is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Based on the new Ford Puma, the EV version is expected to start at under $40,000 with distinct elements to help it stand apart.

The Ford Puma “Gen-E” will sit under the Mustang Mach-E, Explorer Electric, and new Capri EV in Ford’s growing EU electric vehicle lineup.

Ford’s Puma was the best-selling car in the UK last year, so it only makes sense for an all-electric version.

Ford is converting the best-selling car to an all-electric compact SUV. The EV model is expected to retain some of the updated features found on the new Puma but with distinct styling.

The new Ford Puma, introduced earlier this year, has a tech-loaded interior design. Its new wrap-around sports car-style cockpit includes a 12.8″ digital display and 12″ infotainment screens.

Ford also included its SYNC 4 connectivity and infotainment system, which has twice the computing power of the previous system. The system includes voice recognition and AppleCar Play/ Android Auto support for easy integration.

New Ford Puma (Source: Ford of Europe)

What to expect from the new Ford Puma EV

The EV model is expected to include new badging and headlights. It will also have a closed grille and redesigned front bumper to improve efficiency and range.

Unlike the Explorer and Capri EVs, the electric Puma won’t ride on Volksewagen’s MEB platform. Instead, it will be based on the same platform as the gas-powered model.

New Ford Puma interior (Source: Ford of Europe)

The same underpinnings power the Ford Transit Courier and electric E-Transit Courier. Ford converted the E-Transit Courier with a single 134 hp (100 kW) electric motor. Other powertrain options include a 215 hp unit used for Ford’s E-Transit Custom or the dual (181 hp + 265 hp) electric motors used for the larger E-Transit.

Ford’s new Puma EV will likely include similar powertrain options. With an expected 50 to 60 kWh battery, the Puma EV should get at least 250 miles range.

Ford’s new all-electric Capri EV (Source: Ford)

The electric Puma will follow the Capri EV, revealed last week. Ford’s new Capri EV features up to 390 miles (627 km) WLTP range with “sports car” performance.

Ford hopes the new range of electric SUVs will help revamp the brand in Europe as it loses ground overseas.

Source: AutoExpress, Ford Europe