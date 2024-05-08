Save up to $400 on NIU electric scooters starting from $210, Anker SOLIX C800 Plus, EGO Power+ pole saw, and more

Headlining today’s Green Deals is the NIU Mother’s Day sale that is taking up to 46% off a selection of electric scooters, like the KQi1 Pro Electric Kick Scooter at $270. It is joined by Anker’s latest C800 Plus Portable Power Station that’s fallen back to its $499 low, as well as the EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit at $304. Plus, more hangover Green Deals still alive and well.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
NIU Mother’s Day sale takes up to 46% off electric scooters
NIU has launched a Mother’s Day sale that is taking up to 46% off a selection of its electric scooter models through May 19. The biggest of these discounts and subsequently the most affordable of the models (aside from one for kids) is the NIU KQi1 Pro Electric Kick Scooter for $269.98 shipped. Normally fetching $499, this model saw a handful of discounts over the last year, often to its lowest rates during major sales events, with higher rates being more long-term at other retailers like Best Buy. Most recently we saw it fall to $300 during NIU’s Earth Day sale last month, with this month’s deal coming in as an even greater 46% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $30, giving you $229 in savings and landing it at the lowest price we have tracked.
Equipped with a 250W motor (450W peak) and a 243Wh battery, the NIU KQi1 Pro can reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH with a range of 15.5 miles on a single charge and it can handle up to a 14% incline. You’ll have four riding modes to choose from (E-save, sport, custom, pedestrian) as well as a dual braking system of a front drum brake with rear regenerative braking alongside pneumatic tires with “excellent shock absorbtion.” It also features a headlight, taillight, a foldable frame, a backlit LED display, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your scooter’s settings.
More NIU Mother’s Day discounts:
- KQi Youth Electric Kids Kick Scooter, 6.2 to 10 MPH for 7-mile range: $210 (Reg. $299)
- KQi2 Pro Electric Kick Scooter, 17.4 MPH for 24.9-mile range: $480 (Reg. $599)
- KQi3 Sport Electric Kick Scooter, 17.4 MPH for 24.9-mile range: $600 (Reg. $699)
- KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter, 20 MPH for 31-mile range: $640 (Reg. $799)
- KQi3 Max Electric Kick Scooter, 23.6 MPH for 40.4-mile range: $750 (Reg. $999)
- KQi Air RD Electric Scooter, 20 MPH for 31-mile range: $998 (Reg. $1,399)
- KQi Air Electric Scooter, 20 MPH for 31-mile range: $1,049 (Reg. $1,399)
- KQi Air X Lightest Electric Scooter (pre-order), 20 MPH for 31-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,799)
Anker’s latest SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station returns to $499 low
The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station for $499 shipped, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. Down from its $649 price tag, this is only the third official discount since the device’s release in March, which saw a similar launch discount down to the $499 low. You can get a full rundown on what to expect from our initial launch coverage, or head below. All-in-all, you’re looking at a repeat 23% markdown off the going rate, which also matches the current discount on Anker’s website as well and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we’ve seen. You’ll also find bundle options available, with it coming with a 100W or 200W solar panel for $698 or $1,048, after clipping the on-page coupons.
The SOLIX C800 Plus sports a compact 768Wh capacity with 1,600W of power output. It can fully recharge in just 58 minutes via a wall outlet, 7.2 hours via your car, or just under three hours when paired with 300W of solar panel input. It features two water-resistant LED camping lights that have three modes to choose from: a candlelight mode that covers up to 10m², a flood light mode that covers up to 20m², and a flashlight mode that covers up to 20m² – all of them lasting up to eight hours.
The lights can be easily recharged by stowing them back inside the top of the power station’s case, and they even come with a versatile retractable pole arm that can be used as a hanger, tripod, or selfie stick when not being used to extend the camping light’s reach. To cover your other devices and appliances, you’ll have five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car port. You’ll also be able to completely monitor and control its settings through the Anker SOLIX app, including enabling and disabling ports via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. You can also score the same model without the camping lights for $50 less, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon.
EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit now $304
Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Telescopic LED Cut Line Indicator Pole Saw Kit for $304 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over the last year, with four of them dropping costs to the same $299 low – the most recent being in February. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low light conditions. It’s brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and 1/4-inch chain which all together can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters-per-second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.
Spring e-bike deals!
- GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike: $5,999 (Reg. $6,500)
- Super73 RX Electric Motorbike: $2,999 (Reg. $3,695)
- Juiced JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike (pre-order): $2,499 (Reg. $2,799)
- Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 (Reg. $3,499)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide Ultra e-bike: $1,899 (Reg. $2,499)
- Aventon Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike with free extra battery: $1,799 ($2,499 value)
- Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike with $372 in free accessories: $1,799 (Reg. $2,199)
- Blix Packa Genie Cargo e-bike with $465 in free accessories: $1,499 (Reg. $2,099)
- Blix Ultra Fat-Tire All-Terrain e-bike with $328 in free accessories: $1,399 (2,099)
- Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,499)
- Lectric XPress 750 High-Step e-bike with extra battery (pre-order): $1,299 (Reg. $1,799)
- Lectric XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike with extra battery (pre-order): $1,299 (Reg. $1,799)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide Pro e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,899)
- Velotric Nomad 1 e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,799)
- Velotric Discover 1 e-bike: $1,099 (Reg. $1,599)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide Standard e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,299)
- Schwinn Ridgewood Electric Mountain Bike: $800 (Reg. $1,500)
- Schwinn Ingersoll Electric Hybrid Bike: $700 (Reg. $1,500)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- Jackery flash sale takes up to 42% off power stations, bundles, and accessories from $100
- Juiced Mother’s Day sale is taking $100 off all purchases over $500, e-bikes start from $1,049
- Camplux’s 18kW tankless electric water heater lowers ‘costs by 60%’ for $300 ($50 off)
- Lectric Mother’s Day sale offers up to $483 in free accessories with e-bikes starting from $999
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X 187Wh portable power station with 7 ports hits new $161 low (Reg. $300)
- EGO Power+ 10-inch pole saw and power head hits $269 (Save $50), more from $70
- EVOLV’s PRO V2 electric scooter offers 44 MPH speed for 37 miles at $1,799 (Save $200)
- Rad Power drops RadRunner 2 e-bike to $1,299 ($100 off), offers accessories for other models
- ‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE receives third discount to $719 (Reg. $999)
- MAREY Power Pak 12kW electric tankless water heater covers small homes for new $118 low
- Denago Earth Month Sale is taking up to $500 off e-bikes for limited time starting from $999
- Snapcycle’s 2024 R1 Pro all-terrain e-bike sees first discount to $1,699 (Save $300)
- Save $729 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at $850, more EVs and bundles from $300
- Get up to $1,065 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,399
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments