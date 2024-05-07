Save extra $100 on Juiced e-bikes, Jackery flash sale, 1-day Greenworks pressure washer sale, and more

Headlining today’s Green Deals is Juiced Bikes’ Mother’s Day sale that is taking $100 off purchases over $500, including most e-bikes, like the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049. It is joined by a limited-time Jackery flash sale that is taking up to 42% off power stations, bundles, and accessories starting from $100, as well as a 1-day sale on the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit at $429. Plus, more hangover Green Deals still alive and well.

Juiced Bikes Mother’s Day sale takes $100 off e-bikes

Juiced Bikes has launched a Mother’s Day sale that is taking $100 off all purchases of $500 or more – including most of the brand’s e-bike models, with all discounts being automatically applied at checkout. The most affordable amongst the bunch is the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,049 shipped. Already down from its usual $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999. Since the new year began we’ve seen a few discounts, with February seeing the biggest drops, first to the $899 low and then later to $949. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 27% markdown off the going rate, giving you a solid $400 in savings and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked. Currently the blue and black models are sold out, with only the green colorway available.

Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

Juiced Mother’s Day discounts:

Jackery flash sale takes up to 42% off power stations, bundles, and accessories

Jackery has a short-term flash sale currently going through tomorrow, May 8, that is taking up to 42% off a selection of power stations and bundles. One of the notable standouts among the offers is the Explorer 2000 Pro with two 200W Solar Panels for $1,899 shipped, after using the on-page coupon/promo code MAY1400 at checkout for $1,400 off. Down from $3,299, this particular combo usually only sees discounts on occasion during big sales and holiday events, with 2023 never seeing it fall below $2,000. In the new year we’ve seen prices fall lower, first to $1,999 in January and February and then to $1,899 since March. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 42% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The Explorer 2000 Pro offers a 2,160Wh capacity that can provide a 2,200W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just two hours via a wall outlet or in less than three hours via six Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels. It offers eight ports to cover all your device’s charging needs: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

Jackery power station discounts:

Jackery bundle discounts:

Jackery accessory discounts:

Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit returns to $429 for today only

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $429 shipped. Normally fetching $679, this particular combo kit has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $310 and its MSRP – at less frequent rates than you’ll find on the other more simplified kits for the same model. It only matched its lowest markdown twice, during July’s Prime Deal days and September’s Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 37% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. While it’s not necessarily at some of the lowest rates that is has been in the past, this is still a solid $250 discount that gives you excellent equipment for your tool arsenal at an affordable price.

This pressure washer comes equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate. It sports an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and features a wide array of accessories: 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these attachments for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications. You’ll also be getting the additional accessories of a short gun kit, microfiber mitts, and a 15-inch surface cleaner. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

