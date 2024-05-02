Save $300 on Denago’s City 1 e-bike at $999, EGO Power+ pole saw $269, Greenworks electric 3-tool combo, and more

Today’s Green Deals are headlined by Denago eBikes’ ongoing Earth Month Sale that is still taking $500 off a selection of e-bikes, like the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike for $999. It is joined by the EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head at $269, with extra ways to save, as well as the return of the popular Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with 4.0Ah Battery for $600. Plus all of the other days’ Green Deals that are still going.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike returns to $999 low

Denago eBikes’ Earth Month Sale is still going on, taking up to $500 off a selection of the brand’s e-bike models for a limited time more, like the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this model is often at the front of holiday sales, dropping to the same $999 low that we see again today. This deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked. The City 1 e-bike is equipped with a 500W hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest deal amongst the bunch is on the sleek EXC2 EMTB Mountain e-bike for $2,699, down from $3,199. It comes with a 250W Bafang M510 mid-drive motor alongside a 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 92 miles on a single charge – which it achieves by doing away with a throttle entirely. It has five levels of pedal assistance utilizing a torque sensor and features hydraulic disc brakes, a 9-speed Shimano drivetrain, 29-inch race tires, and an LCD display.

Ego Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head now $269 with extra ways to save

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw and Power Head with 2.5Ah Battery for $269 shipped. Down from $319, this tool saw very few discounts over the last year, with most of them being short-lived drops to $299 until Labor Day sales brought costs down further to the $256 low. The new year has only seen minor price cuts so far, with one falling to $280, while today’s deal comes in as a $50 markdown off the going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Throw away the noise, fuss, and fumes of traditional gas-powered tools with this combo kit. The pole saw features a 10-inch bar and chain, able to auto-lubricate, and has the added feature of being swappable with the multi-head attachments from the EGO Power+ ecosystem. The brushless motor, in combination with the 56V 2.5Ah battery ensures up to 70 cuts per charge, and thanks to its weather-resistant construction, longer-lasting life is guaranteed.

The above deal also has two different extra savings opportunities to take advantage of if you’re looking to further expand your lawn/garden care arsenal. You’ll get $100 off your total order when spending $400 on select EGO Power+ tools or $200 off when spending $500. Just add the pole saw or any of the below items into your cart and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout:

Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle returns to $600 for today only

For today only, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with 4.0Ah Battery for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time low during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen three previous discounts in the new year taking things down to $600 with a My Best Buy membership, and two like today’s deal that drop the need for membership altogether. It comes in as a repeat 45% markdown off the going rate, landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.