Daily EV Recap: Tesla’s AI training tile

Avatar for Steven Delatorre  | May 2 2024 - 5:34 pm PT
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyTuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links)

Why gas bikes just can’t compete with electric motorcycles in the summer

Tesla’s next-gen Dojo AI training tile is in production

The US just proposed 18 GW of new offshore wind sales

There’s a new trend making electric bike batteries safer

Toyota goes large on hydrogen with new US headquarters

