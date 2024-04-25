Daily Ev Recap: Ultra-fast charging adds 370 miles of range in 10 minutes

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links)

Everrati rebrands B2B EV conversion arm to ‘Powered by Everrati’ amid clientele increase

Tesla Cybertruck owner gets quoted over $30,000 for Powershare installation

CATL unveils world’s first LFP battery with 4C ultra-fast charging for 370-mi in 10 mins

Tesla (TSLA) surges on Elon Musk trying to ride AI wave

Tesla expects its 4680 battery cells to be cheaper than suppliers by end of year

