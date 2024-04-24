First discounts on new Goal Zero power stations, $500 off GoTRax Everest e-dirt bike, and more

Today’s Green Deals are lead by the fourth official discount on the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike that is back at $500 off. It is joined by the first official discounts on Goal Zero’s newest power stations, the Yeti 300, 500, and 700 models that start from $240, as well as dual one-day Best Buy sales on the WORX 40V PowerShare 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $189 and the WORX LeafPro Universal Collection System for $36. Plus all of the other days’ Green Deals that are still going.

First deals live on latest Goal Zero Yeti power stations

The official Goal Zero Amazon storefront is taking up to $120 off its three newest power station models, with the biggest amount of savings being on the Yeti 700 Portable Power Station for $479.89 shipped. Down from $600, this is the very first chance to save on these new models after riding their MSRP since their release back in January. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate – for all three models – and lands them at new all-time lows going forward. For the Yeti 300 you’ll be saving $60, while the Yeti 500 scores you $100 in savings. The Yeti 300 is going for $239.89 shipped, while the Yeti 500 is going for $399.89 shipped. There are also bundle options which you’ll find below.

These three 6th generation power station models were designed for your casual outdoor explorations, like camping trips, tailgating parties, occasional nights spent under the stars, or more. All three share the same general designs and features while simply differing in capacity size and output levels; with the Yeti 300 sporting a 297Wh capacity, the Yeti 500 sporting a 499Wh capacity, and the Yeti 700 sporting a 677Wh capacity. All three have been given fast-charging capabilities via a wall outlet, with the Yeti 300 recharging in 50 minutes, the Yeti 500 in 90 minutes, and the Yeti 700 in under 2 hours. All three can be hooked up to a solar panel with a max input level of 200W, with recharging ranging from 1.7 hours to 4 hours, depending on your model. All three offer the same output options: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and a car port.

You’ll also find bundle options for the two larger power stations, with the Yeti 500 being bundled alongside a Nomad 50W Solar Panel for $600. The Yeti 700 has two different bundles to choose from, the first being with a Boulder 100W Solar Panel for $720, and the second being with a Nomad 100W Solar Panel for $720 as well.

GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike now $5,999

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike for $5,999 shipped. Normally fetching $6,500, this model has only seen three previous discounts since its release in the summer of 2023, with two of them bringing costs down to $6,000 during August and December’s Christmas sales, and a one-day sale last month that saw it fall to a new $5,500 low. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of its first two discounts, taking $501 off the going rate and returning it to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Gotrax Everest electric dirt bike comes equipped with a 4,000W (8,000W peak) rear-drive motor and a removable 72V battery that work together to reach top speeds of 53 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It fully recharges from empty in just four hours, and features dual-shock suspension, rugged deep-tooth off-road tires, hydraulic disc brakes, dual headlights, a taillight with turn signal functionality, multiple speed modes, an LED digital display, mudguards, and a surprisingly light 172-pound weight thanks to its aluminum-magnesium alloy frame.

WORX 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw hits $189

Best Buy is offering the WORX 40V PowerShare 14-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with two 2.0Ah batteries for $188.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $270, this chainsaw saw regular ups and downs over the last year mainly keeping above $199, with drops as low as $170 after the start of the new year. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that gives you $81 in savings and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $37 above the all-time low from 2022. Equipped with a brushless motor alongside a 14-inch bar and chain that automatically adjusts tension levels to their optimal points, this chainsaw also sports a quick-stop chain brake to keep you in control and prevent accidental cutting. Its two 2.0Ah batteries are compatible across the WORX PowerShare ecosystem, allowing you to interchange batteries between 20V, 40V, and 80V cordless tools. It even has a battery indicator that tells you at a glance how much juice is left for the tasks at hand. You’ll also receive a dual-port charger and a sheath along with your purchase.

Best Buy is also offering the WORX LeafPro Universal Collection System for $36, down from $55 through the end of the day. With this attachment you’ll be able to severely cut down on the time you spend collecting leaves around your yard. You can hook it up to most leaf blowers and leaf vacuums on the market, including Black & Decker, Husqvarna, Poulan, Craftsman, Ryobi, Toro, Murray, and many more. It has an 8-foot hose with a tear-resistant collection hood at one end and a multi-fit adapter that forms tight seals with the output valve of your leaf blower/vac. Do keep in mind, however, that this model is not compatible with WORX’s TURBINE Fusion blower.

