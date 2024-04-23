Subaru is retiring the Legacy to make way for new electric SUVs and crossovers

The Subaru Legacy will ride off into the sunset next year as the brand preps for a new era. Subaru is shifting gears as it focuses on new EVs, including SUVs and crossovers.

Subaru is retiring the Legacy with new EVs launching

Subaru launched its first fully electric vehicle, the Solterra, in the US in December 2022. The electric SUV was the first to feature Subaru’s Symmetrical AWD system for off-roading.

With 8.3″ of ground clearance and standard X-Mode, the Solterra is built to tackle any terrain. It also includes the brand’s most advanced multimedia yet with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Solterra also offers more interior cargo space than the Hyundai IONIQ 5 (30 vs. 27.2 cu ft) and option bike rails to handle any adventure.

Subaru updated the Solterra in 2024 with faster charging (10% to 80% in 35 mins) and up to 227 miles range.

After selling 8,872 Solterras last year, sales have slowed this year with new competition. Subaru sold 1,147 Solterra models in the first three months of 2024, down 15% from last year.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Subaru has made several leadership changes over the past year or so, with a new CEO, Atsushi Osaki, appointed last April. Subaru America also hired Tadashi “Tady” Yoshida as CEO last year.

Under the new leadership, Subaru revealed an updated EV strategy, including a 50% EV sales target by 2030. That’s a big difference from the previous 40% hybrid electric and EV sales target by that time.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

In the US, Subaru’s largest market, the brand aims to sell 400,000 EVs in 2028. Subaru plans to begin building EVs in-house in 2025 and US EV production as early as 2027. Currently, the Solterra is built on Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, the same underpinning the bZ4X.

Subaru will launch four fully electric SUVs by the end of 2026, including the Solterra. By 2029, Subaru will add four new EVs.

(Source: Subaru)

To make room, Subaru announced it will be retiring the Legacy from its lineup next year. Production will end in spring 2025. The 2025 model year will be the last.

