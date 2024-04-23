Lectric XP e-Trike bundle now $1,499, Anker 299Wh power station, and more

Today’s Green Deals are headlined by a limited-time sale on Lectric’s Foldable XP e-Trike that gives you $333 in free gear for $1,499. It is joined by a one-day discount on Anker’s 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station at $189, as well as the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw at $124. Plus all of the other days’ Green Deals that are still going.

Get Lectric’s Foldable XP e-Trike with $333 in free gear for $1,499 during two-day lightning sale

Lectric has launched a lightning deal through tomorrow that gives you $333 in free add-on accessories along with a purchase of the Foldable XP e-Trike for $1,499 shipped. Down from $1,832, we’ve mainly seen similar sales on this particular model where buying it at its MSRP gives you additional gear at no extra cost. Along with your purchase today, you’ll receive a front-mountable rack, a small basket for the front, a large basket for the rear, a wider seat with a back cushion, a bike lock, mirrors, and a phone mount – everything you could need for a safe, comfortable cruise around town with or without any extra cargo. You can learn more by heading below or by checking out our hands-on review.

The Lectric e-Trike comes equipped with a 500W planetary geared brushless motor (1,092W peak) alongside a removable 48V battery that pushes it up to top speeds of 14 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by a unique cadence sensor combined with the company’s PWR+ technology, as well as an ergonomic twist throttle for pure electric action. It even has a default mode for less experienced riders that limits its acceleration and speed until you feel more comfortable with its system. There’s also an array of add-on features outside of the free gear, like hydraulic brakes, parking brakes, integrated front and rear lights, brake lights on both back-wheel fenders, slim tires for sharper turns, a foldable frame for easier storage options, and a backlit LCD display with an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant rating that gives you real-time performance data and battery levels.

Anker’s 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station hits $189 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Anker 522 Powerhouse Portable Power Station for $189 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $269, this device has seen relatively few discounts since its release earlier in 2023, with the first official discounts happening around Thanksgiving Sales where the price was brought down to the $179 low. Since the new year began we’ve already seen two previous discounts, one in February to $189 and then one to $199 in March. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $10 and returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked. It currently beats out Amazon as well, with the power station still listed at its MSRP.

This power station has been upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a 299Wh capacity and a max power output of 300W, which comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet and a USB-C port in 3.5 hours and up to 80% via an appropriate solar panel in 2.7 hours. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts six different ports: one carport, one USB-A, two USB-Cs, and two AC outlets.

Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw now $124

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless Electric Compact Chainsaw for $124.15 shipped. Down from its $180 price tag, this chainsaw has seen two previous discounts since the new year began, with the first being a drop to the $120 low in January and the second to $136 in March. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate that beats out our previous mention by $12, giving you $56 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – matching the current price over at Greenworks.

With hurricane season on the horizon, this compact chainsaw makes an ideal tool for your storm cleanup needs. The 40V brushless motor comes powered by a 2.0Ah battery that allows up to 65 cuts of 4×4 planks on a single charge. It features a 12-inch bar and chain that stays lubricated and running smoothly thanks to its built in auto-oiler, as well as an oil window to keep track of when it will need a refill. Its compact, lightweight design and wrap-around handle ensures little to no strain while maintaining maximum control. And you won’t need to deal with the headache of pulling its cord or priming the motor first as this chainsaw starts with a simple push of a button, ultimately saving you time, energy, and most importantly – money.

