Kia EV9 owners can now get in the game with custom interiors for their favorite NBA team

Just ahead of playoffs, Kia is rolling out a new feature for EV9 owners, enabling them to represent their favorite NBA teams with custom interior display themes.

Kia EV9 owners gain custom NBA interior display themes

Whether your team is the Golden State Warriors or the LA Lakers, you can personalize your vehicle’s display with custom colors and logos. It can also welcome you and send you off with unique sounds.

The EV9’s 12.3″ instrument cluster displays the colors and logos for each of the 30 NBA teams. Are you a Golden State Warriors fan? Your display will show the team’s iconic blue and gold.

Perhaps you’re more of a Lebron fan with the LA Lakers. You can choose for your EV9’s display to show the team’s purple, gold, and black worn on game night. NY Knicks fans can show off the team’s famous blue, orange, and white (shown below).

“This is just the tip-off,” Steven Center, Kia America COO and EVP, explained. Custom NBA themes are the latest as the automaker works to introduce new features and personalized options to make owning an EV even more exciting.

Kia EV9 In-Car Custom NBA Themes (Source: Kia)

Kia began rolling out over-the-air updates for the EV9 custom NBA display themes earlier this month and ahead of playoffs starting April 20.

The EV9 is the first Kia to gain remote upgrades with its new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) infotainment system. The NBA themes will be available for $39.99 per team through Kia’s Connected Store’s Digital Features and Services. You can unlock it through the Kia Access App or Kia Owner Portal.

2024 Kia EV9 (Source: Kia)

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV is already off to a hot start in the US, with over 4,000 units sold through March.











Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

After the EV9 launched late last year, Kia called its under $55,000 starting price (excluding destination) a “wake-up call” for the industry.

Although the EV9 is being shipped from Korea, Kia plans to move production to the US next month. By building the electric SUV at its West Point, GA plant, Kia expects the EV9 will qualify for the federal EV tax credit.

Kia EV9 interior (Source: Kia)

At 197.2″ long, the EV9 is just longer than the Kia Telluride but is the same height (70.1″) and width (77.9″)

It also includes 42.8″ of rear legroom, which is more than the Cadillac Escalade and 3-row Range Rover P400. It’s no wonder the EV9 is in demand in the US.

Have you been eyeing Kia’s new three-row electric SUV? We can help you find the right model at the best price. You can use our link to find deals on the 2024 Kia EV9 in your area.