Save $300 on Juiced’s new JetCurrent Pro e-bike, Jackery power stations up to 42% off, and more

Pre-order the new Juiced JetCurrent Pro e-bike at $300 off

Juiced Bikes has launched its new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike. You can read up on what’s new in our initial announcement coverage, and here we’ll cover the savings you’ll receive on this all-new debut. The JetCurrent Pro e-bike is now available for pre-order at $2,499 shipped as a special launch promotion, down from its $2,799 MSRP. Jumping on this deal now gets you $300 in savings until it begins shipping in June, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP as well. This is the first official discount on this new model as well as the new all-time low going forward. Below, we break down just how those savings stack up for your new commuting solution.

The all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike comes in four colorways (purple haze, indigo blue, desert tan, and black) and is equipped with a supercharged 1,200W NeoBlade Motor (2,000W peak) alongside a 52V battery that carries it up to 34 MPH for up to 70 miles on a single charge. It has five levels of pedal assistance that are monitored by joint torque and cadence sensors, as well as a throttle when you just want to cruise, and extra functions like an active cruise control that can be set at any speed below 20 MPH and a race track mode for the most aggressive settings where the e-bike does not electronically limit its speed.

The JetCurrent Pro also comes with a variety of features that truly set this model apart from all the e-bikes that came before it. You’ll find a powerful 1,050-lumen Shadowblaster headlight, front and rear turn signals, a brake light, knobby 4-inch tires with fenders over each, a rear cargo rack, 4-piston hydraulic brakes, a folding mirror, an “automotive-grade horn,” and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time performance data while also allowing you to customize its performance settings – plus it has a USB port to charge your devices as you ride. Its most noticeable feature, however, is being the first foldable e-bike among Juiced’s lineup, making transport and storage far easier when it’s not in use.

Save up to 42% on Jackery power stations

Jackery has launched an Earth Day sale that is taking up to 42% off a collection of the company’s popular power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories through April 25. A notable offer amongst the bunch is the Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station for $899 shipped, after using the on-page coupon code for $600 off. Normally fetching $1,499, this standalone model saw fewer discounts over the last year in comparison with its Pro model counterpart or any of its solar generator bundles, with the biggest of them being a fall to $899 for the first time in October. Today’s deal comes in as a 40% markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time low. The Explorer 1500 comes equipped with a 1,534Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its seven ports: three AC ports, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one car outlet. You can connect up to four 100W solar panels to recharge it from 0 to 100% in just 5 hours, or get a full battery in just 6 hours via a wall outlet.

WORX 12A TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower now $55 in one-day sale

Best Buy is offering the WORX 12A TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $54.99 shipped through the end of the day. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest being a drop to $55 in July – which was matched a month ago in a similar one-day sale and beaten out by the first discount of 2024 where it dropped to $50. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low from January.

This leaf blower provides 600 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has two speed modes depending on what surface you’re clearing: speed one covers pavements and tight corners with a slower CFM, and speed two ramps it to its max output for open spaces/lawns. This is a plug-in model, so you will have to worry about cord and extension cord lengths over battery runtime, but it does come with a 11.5-foot cable that attaches to the tool with a retainer to keep the cord plugged in, even when the line is snagged or tugged.

