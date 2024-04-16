Schwinn’s regularly $1,500 e-bikes now start from $700, deals on portable power stations, and more

If spring weather has you thinking it’s time to get an e-bike, then today’s all-time low prices on these Schwinn models should certainly help, too. Right now, the company’s Ingersoll e-bike lands at $700 from its usual $1,500 price tag. It comes joined by tons of other e-bike deals, portable power stations from ALLPOWERS, and all of the other day’s other best Green Deals below.

Schwinn’s Ingersoll and Ridgewood e-bikes hit new all-time lows starting from $700

Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering the medium-sized Schwinn Ingersoll Electric Hybrid Throttle Bike for $699.99 shipped. Down from its $1,500 price tag, this model has seen very few discounts over the years, unlike its counterparts that regularly see price cuts – especially during holiday sales. In 2023, the lowest we saw this model drop to was $900 in August before only seeing minor drops throughout the rest of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a massive 53% markdown off the going rate, giving you $800 in savings and marking a new all-time low. We’ve reviewed other Schwinn models before, which you can read through here.

The Schwinn Ingersoll is designed for casual cyclists looking for extra power on their rides and is a perfect choice for neighborhood excursions. It comes equipped with a 250W hub motor alongside an integrated 250Wh battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH top speeds for up to 45 miles on a single four-hour charge. You’ll have both a pedal assistance option and throttle available to you, along with features like a 7-speed drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, and controls for the e-bikes pedal assistance levels. The suggested rider height for this e-bike is five-foot-four to five-foot-eight.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also offering the Schwinn Ridgewood 29-inch Electric Mountain Throttle Bike for $799.99 shipped, down from $1,500. Sporting many similar design elements as the above model, this one is focused on larger riders, with a suggested rider height of five-foot-nine to six feet. It also sports a 250W hub motor and 250Wh battery that hits 20 MPH for 45 miles, with multiple pedal assistance levels, a throttle, 7-speed drivetrain, mechanical disc brakes, and a simple performance controls.

Save on ALLPOWERS power stations, bundles, and accessories

ALLPOWERS has launched an International Pet Day sale through April 25 that is taking up to $1,600 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. A standout amongst the crowd is the S200 Portable Power Station for $79 shipped. Down from its $138 MSRP, it is usually listed for $129 over at Amazon, with discounts there often only falling to $84 at the lowest during major events like the Prime Deal Days or Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 43% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention from yesterday by $10 and returns costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. There’s also an extra savings opportunity when buying solar panels specifically – buy two and get 15% taken off or buy three or more and get 20% off.

This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone.

EcoSmart’s ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater at new $399 low

Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $399 shipped. Down from its $749 price tag, it saw many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them dropping costs to a former $425 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $14 and landing at a new all-time low. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity. It is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

