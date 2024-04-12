Save $600 on Vanpowers e-bikes from $999, Greenworks electric riding mower $1,000 off, and more

Today’s green deals are coming in hot – with all of them seeing new or return all-time lows to help you shake off the winter cobwebs and jump full-force into the warmth of spring. Headlining today’s offers is Vanpowers’ Earth Day sale that is taking up to $600 off a selection of e-bikes starting from $999. It is joined by the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero-Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah batteries hitting a new $3,797 low, as well as a 1-day sale on the GoTrax XR PRO Commuting Electric Scooter for $350. Plus, you’ll find all of the other day’s other best Green Deals below.

Earth Day sale takes up to $600 off Vanpowers UrbanGlide e-bikes starting from $999

Following on the heels of its Easter sale, Vanpowers has launched an Earth Day sale that is taking up to $600 off a selection of its UrbanGlide e-bike models alongside the leftover Easter sale models through April 28. Out of these e-bikes, the most affordable is the UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike for $999 shipped. Normally $1,299, we’ve seen this particular model drop down to this price during most of the past holiday sales, with a few from 2023 that only saw a drop to $1,099 or $1,199. Today’s deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate that matches our previous mention from last month and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we can find. We also reviewed the UrbanGlide-Ultra model back in November, which you can learn about in our hands-on review.

The UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike comes equipped with a 500W high-speed brushless hub motor as well as a 690Wh battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 20 MPH for up to 65+ miles on a single charge. Its sleek, step-through aluminum alloy frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its battery being seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It also has mechanical disc brakes, fenders over both tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking functionality, an integrated rear cargo rack, and an LCD display that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

Greenworks 60V 42-inch CrossoverZ Zero-Turn Riding Mower hits new $3,797 low

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 60V 42-inch Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower with four 8.0Ah Batteries for $3,797 shipped. Down from a $4,800 price tag, this particular combo for this mower has seen relatively few discounts in comparison to some of its counterparts. We’ve seen the 80V model with a combination of six 4.0Ah batteries, repeating discounts since the start of the new year over at Best Buy. The above 60V combo didn’t fall from its list price until just last month when it sat at $3,800 for a short period. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 21% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

The CrossoverZ riding mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the four included 8.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 60V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes two dual-port turbo chargers which can have batteries refilled and ready to go in just 90 minutes. A quick tip – you can use two batteries to run the mower while charging the other two simultaneously, and switching them out when needed for more continuous mowing.

GoTrax XR PRO Commuting Electric Scooter now $350 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering the GoTrax XR PRO Commuting Electric Scooter for $349.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $500, this particular model saw relatively few discounts over the last year unlike some of its counterparts. The lowest we saw the price drop was during Labor Day sales when it hit the $350 low before steadily rising back to its MSRP. While it saw price cuts during Black Friday and Christmas sales, the discounts were overwhelmingly minor in comparison with models like the Xr Ultra. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate that lands as a return to the all-time low.

The XR PRO electric scooter comes equipped with a 300W motor (400W peak) and a 36V battery that pushes the scooter up to a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 19 miles on a single charge. It has an integrated digital display that gives you control over the scooter’s settings, a bright LED headlight for those late-night commutes and joyrides, with 8.5-inch pneumatic, pre-slimed tires that help you to avoid flats, pops, and tears. It also features a one touch folding function with a simple hook-n-latch system for easy transport and storage when you’ve arrived at your destination.

