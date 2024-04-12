BLUETTI expands its Solar+ program to three more states

Following a successful launch in Texas last year, energy storage leader BLUETTI is expanding its Solar+ program to California, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

BLUETTI brings its Solar+ program to these states for a reason: California ranks highest in the number of power outages, with North Carolina at No 8 and Massachusetts at No 13, according to Statista.

What’s more, solar and battery storage reduce electricity bills, and Statista data reveal that the average residential sector retail electricity prices in Massachusetts and California are among the highest in the US, at 28.02 and 26.72 cents per kilowatt-hour (KWh), respectively. That’s considerably above the national average of 17.1 cents, as of September 2023.

Francisco Brown, BLUETTI’s Texas Branch CEO, notes, “Many of our customers have reported that they’re being protected from power outages and experiencing a significant reduction in their electricity bills after joining the Solar+ program. This is made possible by harnessing free solar energy and optimizing energy usage, with peak load shifting features in Time of Use areas.”

What BLUETTI’s Solar+ program is

BLUETTI’s Solar+ program is an easy way to invest in solar and storage in order to achieve energy independence and save money on electricity bills. The modular BLUETTI battery storage system seamlessly integrates with rooftop solar panels to store and supply power to ensure uninterrupted energy during outages or nighttime usage.

For example, a household with a BLUETTI 6 kW solar and 10 kW battery system could potentially reduce their monthly electricity expenses to as low as $98, down from the typical $150 to $200, after the 30% rooftop solar tax credit is applied.

Homeowners can connect their BLUETTI power system to the grid in its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) plan, allowing excess solar power to be sold back to the utility for additional money for homeowners. That offsets initial costs and will generate income over time. Plus, it’s likely that the system will increase the property’s value.

How the whole Solar+ process works

One of the great things about the BLUETTI Solar+ program is that it simplifies the entire process of adopting solar and battery storage, end to end. Brown explains:

From equipment manufacturing to design, financing, installation, and ongoing service, we handle every aspect of the solar switch with premium care, saving both time and money for our customers. They only need to deal with one brand and use one app to

control everything.

BLUETTI promises personalized support at every step in the Solar+ program. After a free consultation with the company’s energy experts, homeowners receive tailored and visualized solar system designs based on their preferences and needs.

Once a homeowner approves the design, BLUETTI manages all aspects of the process, from paperwork and permit application to installation and inspection, making the process as effortless as ordering pizza online.

And customer service doesn’t stop after the system is installed. BLUETTI’s project managers are easily reachable and provide ongoing support, maintenance, and system optimization.

BLUETTI believes that a quality solar and battery storage system with good service support doesn’t have to come at a premium price. By leveraging decades of renewable energy expertise, BLUETTI optimizes cost efficiency and ensures a competitive end price without compromises. This means that customers can secure a BLUETTI solar and battery storage system at a price comparable to what competitors charge for solar alone. Finance options are available upon request.

“BLUETTI Solar+ makes it easier to embrace solar energy, transforming you from just an energy consumer to a clean energy producer. It saves your wallet and the planet, contributing to a more sustainable future,” said Brown.

BLUETTI is offering Electrek readers an exclusive discount on the Solar+ program. If you work with a Solar + Sale rep, give them the manual discount code ElectrekSolar+ for $800 off. And if you place a website order, get 5% off with the discount code Electrek800 for the EP800 home battery backup system.

Click here to learn more about Solar+.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet.

Through initiatives like the Lighting An African Family (LAAF) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100,000 African families in off-grid regions. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Follow BLUETTI on Twitter here and on Facebook here.