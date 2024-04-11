RadExpand 5 folding e-bike with extra battery now $1,299 ($2,098 value), Electric Bike Co. bundles from $1,899, and more

Today’s green deals are here to get you off the couch and back outdoors now that spring has officially arrived, headlined by Rad Power’s flash sale that is taking $300 off the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike and includes a free extra battery, all for $1,299. It is joined by a collection of discounted e-bike bundles from Electric Bike Co. that includes a free anti-theft alarm starting from $1,899, as well as the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower that just hit a new $419 low. Plus, you’ll find all of the other day’s other best Green Deals below.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes with an extra battery for $1,299

Rad Power has launched a flash sale on its RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike for $1,299 shipped, with the inclusion of a free extra battery that is valued at $499, through April 17. Fetching $1,599 since Rad Power lowered prices across its entire e-bike lineup, we saw plenty of short-lived flash sales and bigger holiday discounts alike on this particular e-bike model. Before the new year, this e-bike was priced at $1,649, often being brought down in price somewhere between $1,599 and the former $1,299 low. Since the new year began, we’ve seen one previous flash sale that brought costs down to the new $1,249 low, though it didn’t include the free extra battery. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $300 markdown off the new going rate that lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked, a total value worth $2,098. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below or checking out our hands-on review.

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH and can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge (doubled with the extra battery), depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

Electric Bike Company e-bike bundles up to $200 off with free anti-theft alarm starting from $1,899

Electric Bike Company has taken up to $200 off a collection of e-bike bundles that have been decked out in various accessories like cargo racks, storage baskets, pannier bags, and more. While all the models are technically set at affordable prices, considering the company’s high quality parts, the cheapest offering among the bunch is the Model J – Desert Rover for $1,899 shipped. Down from its usual $2,081 price tag, we’ve seen it go for $100 less in some past sales – particularly during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today it comes in as a solid $182 markdown that lands it at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Plus, you’ll get extra savings thanks to the company’s limited-time offer that gives you a complimentary anti-theft alarm valued at $129, just use the promo code ALARM at checkout.

Sporting a golden-tan, metallic Venice-beach moped design with a banana seat, the Model J: Desert Rover e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor as well as a 14Ah battery that reaches 20 to 28 MPH speeds with a 60-mile range. It also has five levels of pedal assistance, with a choice for a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor along with a variety of accessories and features: a rear-mountable cargo rack, a front-mountable rack, a Basil MIK crate, a Basil trunk bag, 3-inch puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched vegan leather grips around BMX handlebars, and an LCD color display with a USB charging port. As part of the package, you’ll also receive a color-matched helmet as well.

Other Electric Bike Co. bundle discounts:

The greatest feature about any of the e-bikes under this brand though, is the customizable options. Most of the parts have two to three options for customization – even the paint job – with plenty more accessories you can add-on as well, allowing you to truly build a ride that fits your preferences and expresses your individuality. And don’t forget to use the promo code ALARM at checkout for your free anti-theft alarm!

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower hits new $419 low

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $419 shipped. Normally fetching $649, it spent the late half of 2023 riding along its MSRP and occasionally rising and falling in small increments, the biggest of which brought costs down to $549. Since the new year began, we’ve seen a few repeat discounts down to the former $454 low, with today’s deal coming in to take things further as a 35% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $35 and landing at a new all-time low.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.