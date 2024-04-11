Daily EV Recap: China looks to export EVs by the hundreds of thousands

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Formula E again delays debut of 600kW mid-race charging

This lamppost EV charger just went commercial in the US

Tesla releases more details on Powerwall 3, confirms cheaper stack coming

Electric cars are saving Americans billions — even people who don’t drive them

China is exporting so many EVs that it needs more ships – a lot more

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!