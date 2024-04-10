Kia to launch new Carens EV, two other mass-market EVs in India

With EV electric vehicle sales surging in India, several automakers are looking to grab their share. Kia recently revealed plans to launch three new EVs in the region, including a new Carens EV.

Kia to launch new low-cost models, including Carens EV

During its recent CEO Investor Day, Kia unveiled its new roadmap to becoming an electrification leader. The move comes as Kia looks to fend off low-cost Chinese automakers like BYD.

Kia’s new plans include introducing more hybrids while focusing on affordable electric cars. The Korean automaker plans to expand EV sales with low-cost electric cars, including the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5.

The new models were revealed during Kia’s first annual EV Day in October. They are part of a wide-ranging electric car line-up. Kia expects to cover most segments with prices between $25,000 and $80,000.

Kia will expand its EV line-up to 15 models in 2027 as it aims to sell 1.6 million electric cars by 2030.

The company already unveiled the EV5 in China with starting prices from $20,000 (149,800 yuan). In Australia, it will start at around $46,000 (AUD 70,000).

Kia EV lineup from left to right: EV6, EV4, EV5, EV3, EV9 (Source: Kia)

Kia is launching the EV3 this year, with starting prices expected to be around $30,000. The EV3 is a mini-EV9, Kia’s take on an all-electric compact crossover. It includes much of the design, tech, and features from the three-row EV9 in a smaller, more affordable package.

Next year, Kia will follow it up by launching the EV4, an entry-level electric sedan. It’s expected to start at around $35,000.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

Kia plans to launch the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5 in major markets, including the US, Europe, and South Korea.

In emerging markets, Kia plans to deploy two new region-specific electric vehicles, including a Carens EV, for India.

Kia Carens (Source: Kia)

Right now, the EV6 is Kia’s only electric car, but the three-row EV9 will be added later this year. The Kia Carens EV is expected to go on sale next year with starting prices around $25,000 (INR 2 million).

The news comes after Kia and Hyundai partnered with Exide Energy this week for domestic EV battery production.

Earlier today, Electrek reported that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is rumored to visit India this month, sparking speculation of a factory there.

EV sales in India are expected to rise another 66% after nearly doubling last year as subsidies and expanding infrastructure boost demand.