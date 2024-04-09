Save $250 on Greenworks’ 3000 PSI electric pressure washer, Hover-1 e-motorbike now just $922, and more

Clean off winter grime and get your outdoor space ready for spring with a chance to save on this Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer through the end of the day. It drops to $430 alongside an even deeper discount on the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike that’s down to $922. Plus, you’ll find all of the other day’s other best Green Deals below.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit now $430 in 1-day sale

Best Buy is offering its Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $429.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $679, this particular combo kit has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $310 and its MSRP – at less frequent rates than you’ll find on the other more simplified kits for the same model. It only matched its lowest markdown twice, during July’s Prime Deal days and September’s Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. While it’s not necessarily at some of the lowest rates that is has been in the past, this is still a solid $250 discount that gives you excellent equipment for your tool arsenal at an affordable price.

This Greenworks pressure washer comes equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate. It sports an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and features a wide array of accessories: 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these attachments for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits new $922 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike (Blue Model) for $921.65 shipped. Down from its regular $2,300 price tag, this e-bike has seen plenty of discounts since summer, with all but one of them keeping above $1,800 before the new year, even during Black Friday sales. It wasn’t until early Christmas sales that we saw the price get taken down to the former $1,386 low, with most of the discounts we’ve seen in 2024 so far being on the other color schemes. Today’s deal comes in as a 60% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention last week by $216 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also find the red model currently going for $1,074.83 shipped, and the jet black model going for $2,107.99 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max Portable Power Station with 60W Solar Panel now $489 in 6-hour flash sale

It’s the sixth day of EcoFlow’s annual mega sale and the second of four scheduled 6-hour flash sales that are offering up options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. While the two minor offerings of free camping cups and 500 EcoCredits have already been sold out in the first few minutes of the flash sale’s opening, it is still offering the RIVER 2 Max Portable Power Station with a 60W solar panel for $489 shipped. Down from $608, this particular model and subsequent bundle doesn’t often get regular discounts like its counterparts, seeing the biggest drop to the $279 all-time low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate that lands at the fifth-lowest price we have tracked.

The RIVER 2 Max power station offers up a 512Wh capacity and a total output of up to 500W (1000W peak). It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in 3+ hours depending on your connected solar panel, or in 8+ hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 9 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: four ACs, three USB-As, one USB-C, and one DC. Head below to read more.

This flash sale started at 12pm EST and will only last for a total of six hours or as long as the limited supplies last, with the overall mega sale continuing through April 21 and taking up to $2,796 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. One important thing to note is that there are two more upcoming dates that are scheduled to have a similar 6-hour flash sales: April 14 and April 19, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.