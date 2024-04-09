Daily EV Recap: Rimac teams up with BMW

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

87% of US Tesla drivers say they’ll buy another Tesla

Tesla Cybertruck to get a 20% charge speed increase

BYD sold over 360,000 Seagull EV models in under a year as its cheapest electric car

BMW taps electric hypercar specialist Rimac for high-performance EV batteries

Florida beach town becomes the first to launch an all electric bus fleet

