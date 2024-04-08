BYD is launching its next-gen Blade EV battery soon with more range and even lower cost

BYD is expected to launch its next-gen Blade EV battery later this year. The battery will promote more range at an even lower cost. Will the new battery be BYD’s X-factor in its “liberation battle” over gas-powered vehicles?

BYD to launch new Blade EV battery in 2024

FinDreams, BYD’s battery unit, launched the first-generation Blade battery in 2020, revolutionizing the industry.

BYD’s Blade batteries power Tesla, Ford, Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, and other popular electric vehicles from major automakers. The batteries are a major reason behind BYD’s success.

The batteries are installed in most BYD models, such as the low-cost Seagull, Dolphin electric hatch, and Atto 3 SUV.

By using lithium-iron-phosphate as the cathode material, BYD can make the batteries much cheaper. Not only that, but they also offer competitive power density compared to NCM batteries.

With a “Blade-like” design, the battery is built for maximum safety while offering “ultra-long range and ultra-long lifespan.” The longer, flatter design saves space and weight for better efficiency.

BYD is set to change the game again with its next-generation Blade EV battery. BYD’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu, said the new battery will be even smaller and lighter with the same endurance during a recent financial meeting, according to a report by Fast Technology.

BYD Dolphin Mini (Seagull) testing in Brazil (Source: BYD)

BYD’s leader added that it will also reduce power consumption per 100 km, which will likely promote more range and performance.

The company’s latest Blade batteries have an energy density of up to 150Wh/kg. BYD’s next-gen EV battery is expected to reach upwards of 190Wh/kg.

This could enable fully electric models to exceed 621 miles (1,000 km) CLTC range, which would be the highest among LFP batteries. The report claims BYD will release the new battery as soon as August 2024.

BYD Dolphin (left) and Atto 3 (right) Source: BYD

Electrek’s Take

After declaring a “liberation battle” on gas-powered cars earlier this year, BYD has launched a series of lower-priced EVs, undercutting rivals.

BYD’s cheapest EV, the new Seagull, starts at just $9,700 (69,800 yuan). And it’s already creating a stir among legacy automakers. Ford’s CEO Jim Farley called the low-cost EV “pretty damn good,” as he warned rivals.

BYD claims new energy vehicles have entered “the knockout round” over gas-powered cars with superior tech and comparable prices. The comments come with its next-gen DM-i (PHEV) system due out soon, which is expected to enable nearly 1,200 miles (2,000 km) CLTC range.

With new EVs rolling out in China, BYD sees joint venture brands’ market share falling from around 40% to 10% over the next three to five years.

The leading Chinese EV maker is also quickly expanding overseas, with plans to sell one million vehicles overseas in 2025, up from 240,000 last year.

Source: CarNewsChina, Fast Technology