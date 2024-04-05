Podcast: Tesla Q1 results, Model 3 Ludicrous, Silverado EV RST electric pickup, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s Q1 delivery and production results, the upcoming Model 3 Ludicrous, the Silverado EV RST electric pickup, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q1 2024 deliveries: disastrous results
- Tesla (TSLA) turns to deep discounts as inventory piles up
- It certainly looks like Tesla is about to unveil the Model 3 Ludicrous
- Tesla brings back Full Self-Driving transfer as incentive despite Musk’s ‘one-time offer’
- Elon Musk’s xAI poaches another engineer from Tesla in a clear conflict of interest
- Chevy just revealed the Silverado EV First-Edition RST specs and it’s got 440 miles of range
- Leaked images tease BYD’s first electric pickup, coming to global markets this year
- CATL launches new EV battery with close to a 1 million mile, 15-year lifespan
- Toyota’s EV sales continue lagging in the US as Hyundai and Kia plow ahead
- Rivian’s (RIVN) deliveries remain flat in Q1 as EV maker prepares for plant shutdown
- Ford takes second in US EV market after sales climb 86% as lower prices take effect
- Ford delays electric three-row SUV with new EV pickup arriving in 2026
