Kia’s 2024 EV9 rebate just jumped to $7,500

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 2 2024 - 11:06 am PT
3 Comments
Kia 2024 EV9 rebate
Photo: Kia

Kia’s rebate on the 2024 EV9 increased from $5,000 to $7,500 today, the largest discount on the EV model to date, reports CarsDirect

Kia sent a bulletin to dealers today announcing the new 2024 EV9 rebate, which ends on April 30. It’s a Customer Cash incentive, so it can’t be combined with promotional rates or lease incentives. Kia’s EV9 purchase discount is now the same as its $7,500 lease cash offer.

Kia plans to begin US production of its first three-row electric SUV by May, and the automaker expects that the EV9 will qualify for the full $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act EV tax credit by early 2025.

The EV9 is proving immensely popular: Kia America’s vice president of sales operations, Eric Watson, said today, “Our growth in SUVs and early impact of the all-new, all-electric three-row EV9 helped deliver Kia’s second-best first-quarter sales result.”

Kia EV9 prices start at $54,900 excluding destination. With the $7,500 April EV9 rebate, base pricing starts at $47,400, and that’s before you start to haggle with your dealer.

CarsDirect also helpfully pointed out that Kia’s $1,000 EV9 loyalty discount is still in place, so if you or someone in your household already owns a Kia, that’s even further savings.

