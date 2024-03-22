Hyundai IONIQ 6, Kona EV are two of the cheapest cars (EV or gas) to lease at just $169/mo

Who said EVs are not affordable? Hyundai is offering two of the cheapest cars to lease (EV or gas-powered), the IONIQ 6 and Kona EV, in the US, with prices as low as $169 per month.

Hyundai EVs are some of the cheapest cars to lease

After selling a record number of vehicles in the US, Hyundai looks to keep the momentum rolling in 2024.

According to S&P Global registration data, Hyundai was the fourth best-selling EV maker in 2024, with 51,411 electric cars delivered, or 4.5% of the US EV market. Including Kia and Genesis, Hyundai Motor was second, behind only Tesla.

The pace continued in January, with Hyundai’s EV registrations up 79% YOY. Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 led with 2,436 registrations, followed by the IONIQ 6 with 1,063.

Earlier this month, Hyundai introduced its “Getaway Sales Event,” offering savings on popular models, including its all-electric vehicles.

Hyundai sweetened the deal mid-month with new deals on some of its most popular EVs. After introducing new deals, the IONIQ 6 and Kona EV are some of the cheapest cars, gas or electric, to lease in the US.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited (Source: Hyundai)

Earlier this month, we reported Hyundai was offering a rare 0% APR rate on the IONIQ 5. Now, the deals are even better.

Lease rates as low as $169 per month

Hyundai cut lease rates as low as $239 per month on the 2024 IONIQ 6 SE. That’s with only $239 due at signing (including a $7,500 EV lease bonus). Unlike most leases, Hyundai is only requiring the first month as a down payment.

According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is the cheapest car to lease in the US, gas or electric, at an effective cost of just $249 per month.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 SE (Source: Hyundai)

The IONIQ 6 SE AWD is on sale for $319 per month, with $319 at signing. Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is even cheaper to lease than a 2024 Toyota Corolla LE ($382/mo).

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 deals include $10,000 in lease cash. According to Hyundai spokesperson Miles Johnson, this is “not a typo.”

(Source: Boston Consulting Group)

A recent report from Boston Consulting Group found the Hyundai IONIQ 6 was the only EV that met potential buyers’ median price, range, and charging targets. With up to 350 miles range, fast charging in under 20 minutes, and an affordable price, the IONIQ 6 offers it all.





2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 trim Battery

(kWh) Estimated Range

(miles) Starting Price SE Standard Range RWD 53 240 $38,615 SE RWD 77.4 361 $43,656 SEL RWD 77.4 305 $46,365 Limited RWD 77.4 305 $51,265 SE Dual Motor AWD 77.4 316 $47,065 SEL Dual Motor AWD 77.4 270 $49,865 Limited Dual Motor AWD 77.4 270 $54,765 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 starting price and range

The Kona EV is among the cheapest leases with rates as low as $169 per month with $1,999 due at signing. That equals out to around $252 per month, nearly $80 less than the previous deal.

2024 Hyundai Kona EV (Source: Hyundai)

For just $10 more per month, you can upgrade to the Kona Electric SEL, which has 60 more miles of range and added features.

Ready to take advantage of some of the lowest lease rates available? You can use our links below to find great deals on Hyundai’s EVs at a dealer near you.