Hyundai and Kia to recall 147,000 EVs in the US including the IONIQ 5, EV6

Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, is set to recall over 147,000 EVs in the US due to potentially damaged charging units.

Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia recall EVs in the US

After the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced a recall of around 170,000 Hyundai and Kia EVs in Korea last week, we speculated the US would be next.

Nearly 114,000 recalled models included Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, the Genesis GV60, GV70, and Electrified GV80. Meanwhile, Kia is recalling 56,016 EV6 models in Korea.

The EVs were recalled due to a software glitch in the ICCU that could impact the battery’s power. The issue can cause charging problems and possibly a loss of power while driving.

In the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) opened an investigation on June 8, 2023, after several reports of loss of ICCU power in 2022-2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 models. Kia’s EV6 was also under investigation due to complaints of loss of power.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

The NHTSA officially announced on Thursday that Hyundai and Kia are recalling 147,110 EVs in the US. Hyundai is recalling 98,878 EVs, including certain 2022-20224 IONIQ 5, 2023-2024 IONIQ 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70, and Genesis Electrified GV80.

Kia will also recall 48,232 2022-2024 EV6 models. The recall is over the same issue where the ICCU can become damaged and stop charging the battery.

Kia limited edition Forest Green EV6 (Source: Kia)

Dealers will inspect the ICCU and replace it if necessary. Owners will also receive an ICCU software update at the dealer. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 14, 2024.

Hyundai said the improved ICCU software decreases thermal loading and lowers peak voltage during operation to mitigate ICCU damage.

Owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 for more info. Hyundai’s recall number is 257/021G. Kia owners can call customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s recall number is SC302.

You can also contact the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit NHTSA.gov for more.