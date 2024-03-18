 Skip to main content

Skanska is piloting this electric compaction roller on an LA megaproject

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 18 2024 - 2:32 pm PT
4 Comments
electric compaction roller
Photo: Skanska

Skanska is piloting a Wirtgen Group electric compaction roller, one of just five pre-production models in North America.

The global construction giant is piloting the electric compaction roller on the Los Angeles Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project. The Wirtgen Group’s HAMM HD 12e VV is among the first all-electric compactors to be employed on an ongoing project in the US.  

The 2,755 kg (6,074 lb) electric compaction roller has a nickel manganese cobalt lithium-ion battery with 23.4 kWh capacity. Wirtgen Group’s specs page doesn’t indicate charging time or run time, so I’ve asked Skanska for that info and will update when I hear back.

As with all electric construction equipment, it’s great for reducing emissions, noise, and vibrations, particularly on inner city construction sites.

Skanska is testing the electric roller’s capability, durability, sustainability, and operator acceptance. It’s using it in the compaction of subgrade and crushed aggregates at the Fairfax station.

Skanska’s spokesperson told me that the operating team prefers the electric compaction roller to diesel and will continue to use it once the pilot ends.

Mason Ford, director of sustainability and equipment services for Skanska USA Civil, said, “Through participation in pilots like these, we have the opportunity to learn how we can further advance sustainable innovation and the electrification of equipment on construction job sites.”

The HAMM HD 12e VV is the second fully electric construction equipment piloted by Skanska on the Purple (D Line) Extension Transit Project. You can read about its Volvo electric excavator pilot here.

Skanska aims to achieve 70% carbon reduction by 2030 across its global operations and entire value chain.

The buildings and construction sector is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, accounting for a staggering 37% of global emissions.

