Ampler launches sleek new lightweight on and off-road commuter electric bikes

Ampler Bikes, an Estonian e-bike company that prides itself on high-quality, local European manufacturing, has announced new e-bike models that expand the brand’s focus past the bike lanes and onto the trails.

Ampler has spent years building up its street cred for the street, where the company’s different Ampler models have led the way among lightweight, minimalist-looking e-bikes. They’ve been a favorite of commuters for their simplistic look that hides away the bikes’ connected technology and quality components under the cover of minimalism.

In the company’s own words (with which this journalist agrees), “Ampler is known for producing some of the lightest e-bikes in the industry, and the new range makes them one of the most versatile selections in the market. No bulky batteries, maintenance-heavy components, or other clutter. Ampler combines modern technology with a traditional bicycle design to make pedaling easier, lighter, and faster.

Anyone looking at an Ampler e-bike would be hard-pressed to call it electric. They just look like a classy pedal bike you’d see any bike messenger pedaling down the bike lane. But hidden away inside the frames are batteries and sophisticated electronics providing a wide range of features and control parameters that let owners make the most of their e-bike.

Now the company is adding to its lineup its first non-purely road-oriented e-bike. The classic Ampler Curt model is joined by a new Curt Anyroad, which comes in both a classic diamond frame and a low-step option.

Compared to the existing Curt model, the Curt Anyroad comes with “thicker tires, fork mounts, and an advanced 10-speed drivetrain,” explained the company. “This bike is primed for all-road adventures and bike-packing escapades. Conquer rugged terrain confidently and experience optimal power and efficiency with each pedal stroke.”

Another accessible variant of the Curt has also been added, creating the Curt Low-Step. Both the Curt Low-Step and Curt Anyroad Low-Step come in frame sizes S and M, while the rest of Ampler’s lineup of several other models comes in frame sizes XS to L, offering a huge range of sizes to fit nearly every rider.

The addition now means there’s a low-step variant of all of Ampler’s e-bike models, many of which feature either single-speed Gates carbon belt drives or 9-speed and 10-speed Microshift transmissions. Most of Ampler’s e-bikes range from 14.5 to 17 kg (30 to 37 lb), making them some of the lightest urban e-bikes on the market.

And to further differentiate these lightweight and low-maintenance e-bikes, Ampler is rolling out several new color options. The company opened a massive 1,300 square meter (14,000 square feet) painting factory in 2022, allowing them to expand their color options with local painting.

Ampler’s e-bikes start at €2,790 (approximately US $3,040), with the higher spec models like the Curt Anyroad carrying a €3,690 price tag (approximately US $4,020). I’m a bit biased towards the Ampler Axel that I tested (below), which has a ride somewhere between the sportier Ampler Curt and more upright Ampler Juna.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve personally had the chance to test several of Ampler’s e-bikes during various trips in Europe, and even visited the company’s factory in Estonia to see firsthand the quality and attention they put into how they build their e-bikes (check out that video below).

The company obviously prides itself not only in its quality manufacturing, but also just how much tech is built into the bikes. In talking with Ampler’s team, I’ve always gotten the feeling that they don’t want to rush out new models just for the sake of a new model year, and that they don’t include flashy features just to check a box. If they build something new or include a new feature, it’s because they’ve tested it over sufficient time and determined that it’s actually going to benefit riders – not just grab a headline or add innovation for innovation’s sake. And I respect that.

The addition of the Curt Anyroad seems like a true-to-form move for the company, building upon the same design legacy but offering new roads (or trails) for riders to expand the possibilities for where a ride may take you.