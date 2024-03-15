Save $350 on RadExpand 5 e-bike for $1,249, WORX leaf blowers start at $55, more

Headlining today’s green deals is this Rad Power flash sale that takes up to $350 off two e-bike models, led by the RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike at a new $1,249 low. It is joined by a one-day sale on the WORX TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower at $55, as well as the iHeat 120V 3.2kW Tankless Electric Water Heater for a return to $167. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $350 on Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike at new $1,249 low in flash sale

Rad Power Bikes has launched a flash sale that is taking up to $350 off two e-bike models through March 20. The biggest discount is on the company’s RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike for $1,249 shipped. Fetching $1,599 since Rad Power lowered prices across their entire e-bike lineup, we saw plenty of short-lived flash sales and bigger holiday discounts alike on this particular model. Before the new year, this e-bike was priced at $1,649, often being brought down in cost somewhere between $1,599 and a former $1,299 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $50 to mark a new all-time low.

The RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike comes equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh battery that tops out at 20 MPH and can travel up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assist, as well as a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame amongst Rad Power’s e-bikes is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for fast and easy storage or transport when it’s not in use.

The second e-bike included in this flash sale is the RadRover 6 Plus Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,399, down from $1,599. It comes as either a high-step or step-thru model, with both receiving the same discount. Equipped with a 750W brushless-geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It features 5 levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, full digital display, a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, water-resistant connectors and a wiring harness, and a frame that has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

WORX TURBINE Electric Leaf Blowers start from $55

Best Buy is offering the WORX TURBINE 600 CFM Electric Leaf Blower for $55 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $80 price tag, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023, with the biggest being a drop to $55 in July – beaten out by the first discount of 2024 where it dropped to $50. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low from January.

This leaf blower provides 600 CFM of power, reaching up to 110 MPH of sweeping force in order to blow through heavy debris. It has two speed modes depending on what surface you’re clearing: speed one covers pavements and tight corners with a slower CFM, and speed two ramps it to its max output for open spaces/lawns. This is a plug-in model, so you will have to worry about cord and extension cord lengths over battery runtime, but it does come with a 11.5-foot cable that attaches to the tool with a retainer to keep the cord plugged in, even when the line is snagged or tugged.

For a battery-powered model, Best Buy also has the WORX 20V TURBINE 360 CFM Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $149, down from $180. This model provides a lower 360 CFM (75 MPH) and sports a variable speed control that can also maintain lower CFMs for specific needs and easier control. It weighs only 5.3-pounds with a control grip that absorbs vibrations making it hassle-free to operate with only one hand.

iHeat 120V 3.2kW Tankless Under-Sink Electric Water Heater back at $167

Amazon is offering the iHeat 120V 3.2KW Tankless Electric Water Heater for $167.20 shipped. Down from a $209 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $172 at the start of the year. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low from 2019. This S-series under-sink water heater from iHeat Tankless will save you valuable space with its compact design, which makes it small enough to fit under counter installations or even tight closets. Manufactured in complete stainless steel, this water heater boasts an IXP4 waterproof construction with a waterproof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. With its installation into your home or business, iHeat Tankless water heaters promise to save you “up to 60% on your water heating costs.”

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.