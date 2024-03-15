Podcast: Tesla delivery estimates drop, NACS extension cable, Fisker bankruptcy?, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s delivery estimates dropping, a NACS extension cable, a possible Fisker bankruptcy, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) delivery estimates are plunging as growth story dissipates
- Tesla goes after Cybertruck owners selling their electric pickup trucks for profit
- Tesla starts offering early Cybertruck delivery for long-term TSLA shareholders
- Tesla wants to hire someone to eliminate need for its EVs to get service
- Tesla is working on NACS extension cable to fix Supercharging issues with different port locations
- Another fatal Tesla crash on Autopilot goes to trial, but with new evidence this time
- India opens the doors to Tesla with new scheme to wave EV import duties
- Incoming 2025 Polestar 3 gains additional variants and now starts at a lower price
- Volkswagen announces production start date for its most affordable $20K ID.1 EV
- Fisker has reportedly hired bankruptcy consultants [Updated, Fisker responds]
- Waymo starts fully autonomous rides in LA tomorrow; Austin later this year
- Span smart panel expands homebuilder/utility footprint with additional form factors
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments