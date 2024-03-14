Save $440 on Lectric’s new ONE e-bike in today’s best deals, ALLPOWERS spring sale, more

Headlining today’s green deals is a pre-order discount on the new Lectric ONE e-bike for $1,999, which also comes with $220 in free gear as well. It is joined by ALLPOWERS’ spring sale that is taking up to 45% off a large selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories, as well as the one-day sale on the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Pruning Saw at a new $100 low. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Letric’s all-new ONE e-bike receives launch discount with $220 in free gear for $1,999

Lectric e-bikes has launched its new ONE e-bike. You can read up on what’s new in our launch coverage, while we cover the savings you’ll receive on this all-new debut. The Lectric ONE e-bike is now available for pre-order for $1,999 shipped as a special launch promotion, down from its $2,219 price tag. Jumping on this deal now will also get you $220 in extra goodies thrown in as an additional deal until shipping begins in May, which is when we expect it to return to its MSRP as well. This is the first official discount on this new model as well as the new all-time low going forward. There are two options available – the standard model and then a model with a longer ranged battery for $200 more. Below the fold we break down just how those savings stack up for your new commuting solution.

The Lectric ONE is a premium commuter model that aims to step into a budget-friendly space, coming equipped with a 750W rear hub-motor (1,310W peak) and a 48V battery that propels the e-bike up to 28 MPH speeds for 50 miles with the standard battery and 75 miles with the long-range battery. It includes a variety of features like the 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, as opposed to the usual 12 we see on most e-bikes. It also comes stocked with a 24A potted motor controller that helps it reach its peak output power when needed, a thumb throttle, kickstand, 20-inch city tires, integrated LED headlight and taillight, hidden cable routing, a weather-sealed six-speed gearbox, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Along with your pre-order purchase, you’ll also receive a free rear cargo rack alongside fenders for both wheels, valued at $220. It currently only comes in a black colorway, so decisions there are easy enough. We’ve loved the company’s previous releases, which have regularly been covered by us here at 9to5Toys and over at Electrek, and we’re expecting to see much of the same takeaway from the new Lectric ONE. Of course, this is only made better by the combined $440 in savings you’ll be getting – but don’t sit on a decision for too long, these deals only last while it remains on pre-order before May.

ALLPOWERS’ spring sale takes up to 45% off power stations, bundles, and accessories

ALLPOWERS has launched a 16-day spring sale that is taking up to 45% off a selection of the company’s power stations, solar bundles, and accessories. A standout amongst the offerings – and the biggest of the discounts – is the S2000 Portable Power Station with a 400W Solar Panel for $1,099 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999, this particular bundle has seen very few discounts in the last year, often only included in the biggest holiday sales or in a different combination of parts. For example, back during Christmas sales the S2000 was paired with four 100W solar panels for $1,299. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 400W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 1,000W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to two hours – or you can reach a full charge within four hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 11 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one car port. The included 400W solar panel is constructed with flexible and waterproof IP67 polycrystalline silicon, and folds up for easy storage and portability.

WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Pruning Saw hits $100 low

Best Buy is offering the WORX 20V 5-inch Cordless Pruning Saw for $99.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally fetching $160, it spent the first eight months of 2023 mostly riding its MSRP, receiving only one discount down to its $89 low back in April. With fall’s arrival we saw four more minor discounts scattered over the last four months, even missing out on Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention to return costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $11 above the all-time low.

This 5-inch pruning saw comes equipped with a “high-efficiency motor” and a 2.0Ah lithium-ion battery that is able to fully charge within five hours. Its compact design allows it to fit in tight spaces far better than any standard size chainsaw, making it an ideal tool for any pruning jobs your garden and surrounding foliage may require. It features a 5-inch bar and chain that starts up with a simple squeeze of the trigger, with a whole array of built-in safety accessories to ensure a controlled experience.

