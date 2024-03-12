 Skip to main content

Bosch’s first 28 MPH electric bike with Smart System in US launched in Gazelle Eclipse

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Mar 12 2024 - 8:34 am PT
gazelle eclipse e-bike

Gazelle Bikes, the largest Dutch bicycle maker with dozens of popular bicycle models, has just announced the launch of its Gazelle Eclipse trekking model for the US market.

Gazelle is known around the world for its popular Dutch e-bikes and pedal bikes, which leverage over 130 years of continuous production and design legacy. More recently, the brand has spent several years expanding its electric models into the US.

With the launch of its new Class 3 Eclipse model for the US, this marks the first time a Bosch-powered 28 mph (45 km/h) e-bike with the new Bosch Smart System has launched in the US.

Sporting Dutch-inspired design cues on a more adventure-oriented frame, the Gazelle Eclipse offers a hybrid of classic commuter styling and trail-ready functionality.

As the company explained:

“Designed for the ambitious adventurer who appreciates the finest things in life, the Eclipse boasts a twin downtube design that is both beautiful and functional, offering stability at speed and a comfortable riding position, while incorporating the largest battery into a sleek Gazelle design. Combining design, power, and precision, the Eclipse is comfortable, capable, and ready for wherever its rider wants to take it.”

gazelle eclipse e-bike

The bike features Bosch’s updated Performance Line Speed Motor with the Smart System, providing up to 85 Nm of torque for extreme hill climbing and powerful acceleration. That drivetrain gets paired with Bosch’s largest 750 Wh battery for all-day riding on a single charge. The battery is also UL-compliant for added safety.

The Smart System used by Bosch uses an auto-mode selector, which enables the bike to intelligently select different pedal assist power modes based on current riding terrain, speed, power input, and other factors. Riders can also keep the bike in manual mode if they want complete control over their riding experience.

The Gazelle Eclipse features a Suntour Mobie 45 fork and 60mm tires for more comfort and better handling in off-road riding situations. A fully-adjustable stem includes an integrated Bosch Kiox 300 display. New front and rear lights on the bike are the brightest yet to grace a Gazelle e-bike, and the Eclipse also includes MIK rack support for quickly and easily snapping on new accessories.

gazelle eclipse e-bike

Multiple models of the Gazelle Eclipse are launching today, available from the company’s network of authorized US resellers.

The Eclipse T11+ HMB comes equipped with an 11-speed Shimano Deore XT derailleur and carries an MSRP of US $5,499. The model is available in a low-step version in two colorways of anthracite grey matte and thyme green matte, and a high-step version in anthracite grey matte.

There’s also the Eclipse C380+ HMB that includes an Enviolo CVT gear hub, which allows riders to change gears continuously or even at rest. This model includes a quiet and maintenance-free Gates belt drive, helping riders spend more time on the bike and less time maintaining it. The Eclipse C380+ HMB’s has an MSRP of US $5,999 and comes in a low-step version in orange matte and anthracite grey matte, as well as a high-step version in anthracite grey matte.

Electrek’s Take

While I haven’t tried this particular model, I have tested several of Gazelle’s e-bikes and even visited their factory in the Netherlands to see how they build such premium e-bikes.

The Eclipse seems to draw upon a lot of what I’ve already seen, but adds in the latest in Bosch e-bike drives to really bring out the best that such a combination of hardware and software can provide.

I’m excited to hopefully test out the Eclipse at some point, and if it’s anything like my past experiences on Gazelles, I’m sure it’s going to be a blast.

To see my Gazelle adventures in the Netherlands last year, check out the video below.

