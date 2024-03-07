Vanpowers Manidae e-bike hits $1,399 (Save $600), EcoFlow power station spring sale, more deals

A discount on the Vanpowers Manidae Mountain e-bike is headlining all of today’s best deals, dropping down to $1,399. It is joined by EcoFlow’s spring sale that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundles, accessories, and more, as well as Greenworks’ 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer starting from $110. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Vanpowers Manidae Mountain e-bike down to $1,399

Vanpowers has launched an International Women’s Day sale that is taking $600 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the Manidae Mountain e-bike for $1,399 shipped, after using the promo code WOMEN600 at checkout. Normally fetching $1,999, we’ve seen various price cuts on this model for other holiday events, with it receiving a $550 off promotion back during Labor Day and a $750 off promotion during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, coming in just $150 above the all-time low from November and December to land at the second-lowest price we have tracked. We’ve walked away with favorable impressions of this brand from previous hands-on reviews which you can read here.

The Manidae comes equipped with a 750W BAFANG Brushless Hub Motor and a 48V battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 28 MPH for up to 70 miles. Its sleek and stylish metal frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its removable battery seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It sports a pair of fat tires to provide extra grip on uneven surfaces as well as give it better shock absorption capabilities while working with its hydraulic suspension fork. It also includes an LCD display that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

Save up to $2,399 during EcoFlow’s 13-day spring sale

Now that we are finally shaking off the winter chills and headed into warmer months, EcoFlow has launched a 13-day spring sale that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase. There are also extra ways to save more, with the company offering an additional 10% off on orders over $2,000, as well as an additional 7% off solar panels when purchasing two or more. Whether it’s for camping, longer-term off-grid living, or emergency use during natural disasters, power stations are always a handy device to have around to cover all your appliance and device-charging needs. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to the lowest prices.

This spring sale will continue until March 18, taking up to $2,399 off these power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and accessories. One important thing to note is that, like the two big previous sales, three upcoming dates are scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. These flash sales are scheduled for March 11, March 14, and March 18, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit starts from $110

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $129.99 shipped, with My Best Buy members gaining an additional $20 off to $110. Down from its $220 price tag, you won’t find this particular model without the wheeled frame elsewhere, with Greenworks’ website only listing its updated model with the wheeled frame and some missing features that is discounted at a higher rate of $150. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked, with My Best Buy members instead getting the second-lowest price.

This pressure washer comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and coming with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

