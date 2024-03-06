Save $500 on Juiced e-bike bundles with extra batteries, Anker 192Wh power station hits $105, more

Headlining today’s green deals is a promotional opportunity from Juiced Bikes to save $500 when bundling the new 52V G2 battery with a selection of discounted e-bikes. It is joined by the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station at a new $105 low, as well as a Greenworks 80V mower, blower, and trimmer combo at $700, with a chance to shave another $100 off through membership. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Bundle Juiced’s new 52V G2 battery with a discounted e-bike

Juiced Bikes is offering a special promotion that takes $500 off its new 52V G2 Battery Pack when purchasing from a selection of its e-bikes. These models are discounted by small amounts, like the CrossCurrent X Step-Through Commuter e-bike for $1,949 shipped. Down from $1,999, most of the 2023 sales saw this model drop to $1,599, with some falling to $1,499 and one going $100 further to the all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a $50 markdown off the going rate, but considering the $500 off promotion on the battery pack, you’re getting a total of $550 in savings (plus double mileage on your new e-bike). All you have to do to take advantage of this bundle deal is add one of the offered e-bikes to your cart along with the 52V G2 Battery Pack and the discount will automatically be applied.

This commuter e-bike comes in three colorways (white, black, yellow, and teal) equipped with a 750W Bafang geared hub motor and 52V 19.2Ah battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH while traveling up to 65+ miles on a single charge (doubled with your new extra battery). It features a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assist, that measures your pedal force 1,000 times a second to apply proportional power to your own effort while simultaneously receiving over 100 signals per crank revolution to eliminate any lag that one might feel with a traditional 12-magnet cadence sensor alone. Your new e-bike will also arrive with a full accessory detail: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

Other Juiced e-bikes included in promotion:

Anker’s PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station hits $105 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its PowerCore Reserve 192Wh Power Station for $104.99 shipped. Recently fetching $150, with an original $170 MSRP, this device rode its MSRP throughout 2023, with only a few discounts ever occuring – the biggest of which dropped costs to a $119 low. In the new year we saw a drop down to its new list price that it has since remained at until today’s deal. It comes in as a $45 markdown off the going rate ($65 off the original MSRP) and marks a new all-time low. It even beats Anker’s website where it is still listed at its $150 rate.

This power station has a 60,000mAh (192Wh) capacity that is tailored for personal use throughout your days rather than powering your camping sites. It sports a compact design of 4.59 inches by 4.59 inches by 8.17 inches and only weighs 5 pounds, making it easy to store and carry. You can even connect it to a solar panel for solar charging on-the-go, taking just 4 hours with a 60W input. It features a built-in retractable light with two brightness modes alongside an S.O.S. button to provide emergency lighting for safety during power outages or other emergency situations. You’ll also get four output ports to cover your personal devices: two USB-As and two USB-Cs. And for protection, you can even get a custom co2CREA Hard Case for $32.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch mower, 730 CFM blower, and 13-inch trimmer combo starts from $600

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $699.99 shipped. My Best Buy members can get an extra $100 off, dropping the price to $599.99 shipped. Membership starts at $50, which in turn saves you $100 off the combo. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen one previous discount so far in the new year, taking things down to $600 (which is repeated here with a My Best Buy membership), with today’s deal coming in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Winter e-bike deals!

