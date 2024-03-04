StoreDot says sub-freezing temps are no problem for its ultrafast charging EV batteries

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast cells in pouch and Tesla-like 4680 family form factor, says its battery cells can charge up to 80% of their full capacity in a sub-freezing temperature of 14F (-10C) when charged at standard speed.

StoreDot says recent laboratory tests show that its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells have shown a consistent discharge rate and an adequate driving range, even in sub-freezing conditions.

At 14F (-10C), the cells delivered over 85% of their full range capacity. And at -4F (-20C), the cells provided over 70% of their full range capacity.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, said, “Our latest tests have demonstrated that our batteries can outperform traditional cold weather range and charging limitations that often hamper electric vehicles in colder climates. Although all lithium-ion batteries tend to lose capacity in extreme cold, our innovative design that uses silicon-dominant anodes minimizes this loss.”

The Israeli company, whose strategic investors include Daimler, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, and VinFast, says it’s on track to release production-ready XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in five minutes this year.

The company aims to achieve 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028.

StoreDot also says it expects to ship prismatic B-samples – a prototype with full usability and a high level of maturity – to OEMs and expand its operations in the US in 2024.

Read more: Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub

