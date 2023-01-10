Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States.

The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research.

StoreDot chose Irvine to “access the wealth of talent in the West Coast of the US” and strengthen the company’s relationship with US-headquartered EV makers.

The US lab is the Israeli company‘s second lab. Its first is in Herzliya, Israel, and it has manufacturing facilities in China and Korea.

The extreme fast charging EV battery pioneer says it’s on track to meet its 2024 target of mass producing “100in5” cells that will be able to deliver at least 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging.

StoreDot has not disclosed who its OEM partners are, but its strategic investors include Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, VinFast, Samsung, and TDK.

In early September 2021, StoreDot announced that it produced the first 4680 cylindrical cell that it claims can charge in 10 minutes. In November 2021, the company claimed it had become the first to produce XFC cells for electric vehicles on a mass production line. And in December 2021, StoreDot announced new patented technology that uses a background repair mechanism to allow battery cells to regenerate while they are in use.

Photo: StoreDot

