Save on e-bikes, electric riding mowers, and more in today’s best Green Deals

Get up to $892 in savings during Blix Bikes’ spring sale

Blix Bikes has launched a spring sale that is taking up to $600 off its lineup of e-bikes with each purchase also receiving up to $292 in free accessories. A standout amongst the offerings is the Dubbel Utility e-bike for $1,499 shipped, with the dual battery option for $1,899 in bright white, slate grey, or matte nu cream. Down from its usual $2,099, this particular model saw regular discounts during most of 2023’s sales events, dropping to $1,499 at the lowest. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, returning costs to the all-time low. Along with your purchase you’ll also receive a free front basket, passenger seat, passenger foot pegs, and a Dubbel frame bag worth $292 – so all-in-all, you’ll be getting a total of $892 in savings! Blix is also offering an extra $200 off any purchase of any two e-bikes by using the promo code RIDETOGETHER at checkout.

The Dubbel e-bike is equipped with a 750W (1,350W peak) rear hub motor and your choice between one or two 48V batteries that pushes this e-bike up to max speeds of 20 to 28 MPH and travels a range of 40 to 80 miles, depending on your choice of battery setup. It offers five levels of pedal-assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, odometer, speedometer, travel distance, pedal assist settings, and also supports Bluetooth connectivity to the Blix app for more comprehensive performance data. It also comes stocked with an integrated LED headlight, a rear cargo rack, and a pair of puncture-resistant tires for a smoother ride. Plus, with this deal you can also carry passengers with the added seat and foot pegs.

More Blix e-bike deals:

Save $1,000 on this Greenworks 80V Electric Riding Mower

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower with six 4.0Ah batteries for $4,499.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $5,500, we only saw two discounts for this particular package over 2023 and another last month, with the biggest of them dropping costs to $4,000. Today’s deal coming in as an $1,000 markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The 80V CrossoverZ is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with the six included 4.0Ah batteries. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this mower comes equipped with a 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes three dual-port turbo chargers which can have batteries refilled and ready to go in just 45 minutes.

Baseus 140W 6-port USB-C Power Station now $75

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 140W 6-port Laptop Power Bank Station for $74.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Already down from its usual $170, this device started off at a $220 MSRP upon its release in August, with three discounts in 2023 that ultimately brought its list price down to the current $170. With the arrival of the new year we’ve already seen it drop further once before, ultimately dropping to a $74 all-time low just last month. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 56% markdown off the going rate, giving you $145 off its original MSRP and dropping costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This power bank station has a 48,000mAh (153.6Wh) capacity that is more tailored for personal use rather than keeping your campsite energized. It sports a compact design weighing in at just 4.5 pounds, making it easy to store inside your bag or carry along with you thanks to the included carrying case with an over-shoulder strap. It features bidirectional 140W charging that refills its own battery in just 1.5 hours while juicing up your MacBook Pro 2 or an iPhone 14 up to nine times. It has an LCD display that keeps you informed on power levels and charging statuses as well as six ports to cover all your device charging needs: two ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one DC.

