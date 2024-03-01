Ford Performance set to return to Pikes Peak 2024, climbing in a souped up F-150 Lightning

Ford Performance is returning to “America’s Mountain” to participate in the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. After reaching the summit in a modded-up electric SuperVan last year, Ford looks to make the climb again with a bespoke F-150 Lightning EV and has teased it in an interestingly sounding video below.

For those who don’t know, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) is an annual event held in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in which vehicles from around the world try to earn the fastest climb time by winding through 156 turns around a 12.42-mile route that climbs 4,725 feet to an altitude over 14,000 feet above sea level.

In the “race to the clouds'” century-plus history, Ford has been a mainstay, dating all the way back to 1916 when the Model T climbed during in inaugural event. Cars have gotten a helluva lot faster since then, and Ford still shows up every year with something to prove.

During Pikes Peak 2023, Ford Performance showed up with an all-electric SuperVan, built from an E-Transit, complete with a sick spoiler and aerodynamics that helped produce over 4,400 lbs. of downforce at speeds of 150 mph.

Following a finish at the top of the Pikes Peak Open Class and second overall, the SuperVan has continued to compete for Ford Performance, shattering track records at the Mount Panorama circuit last week for the quickest closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle, and commercial model vehicle ever to run at Bathurst.

As an encore at this year’s Pikes Peak climb, Ford Performance is going to show off a new super-speedy EV built from an F-150 Lightning pickup. Here’s the teaser video; listen closely.

Source: Ford Performance

Ford to summit Pikes Peak in F-150 Lightning demonstrator

Sounds like a jet plane. Is Hyundai N involved? Just kidding.

So far, all we’ve gotten from Ford Performance is the video and image above, as well as confirmation the all-new demonstrator truck of the Ford F-150 Lightning will be participating in Pikes Peak 2024 as competitor number 150.

Ford did something similar with the SuperVan last year, so we expect to see a better look at the performance-grade Lightning before it makes its timed ascent this summer. The original Lightning is aerodynamic for a pickup. Still, it’s by no means a racing EV, so it’s exciting to see how Ford Performance has customized it to try and capture another podium in Colorado.

Qualifying days for Pikes Peak 2024 will take place from June 18-20 followed by the Hill Climb competition on June 23.