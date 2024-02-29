Rivian confirms Tesla Supercharger access in March

Rivian confirmed that its EV owners are going to start having access to Tesla’s Supercharger network in March.

With Ford EV owners officially getting access to the Supercharger network today, I would assume that every other brand that adopted NACS are getting bombarded by inquires from their EV owners about when they will access what is widely recognized as the best charging network.

We reported that Tesla signaled that “Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar” are next by this Spring.

Now, Rivian confirmed that it will start happening in March:

Supercharger access is coming to Rivian – that’s 15,000 more fast chargers for Rivian owners across North America. In March we’ll be adding Supercharger sites to our vehicle and app trip planner with adapter shipments to owners starting soon after. Start planning your road trips! — Rivian (@Rivian) February 29, 2024

Rivian has had a very similar approach to Tesla when it comes to charging infrastructure. It deployed its own DC fast-chargers and level 2 AC chargers.

However, it has been using the CCS charge connector as Tesla’s NACS wasn’t open at the time Rivian started its effort.

Now, it has adopted NACS in North America, with its first NACS EVs coming in 2025.

In the meantime, Rivian EV owners will have access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers with an adapter.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve been a big fan of Rivian and its vehicles, but as a long-time Tesla owner, it’s difficult not to have access to the Supercharger network.

The network is so much better than anything else in North America that if you are someone who semi-regularly travels long distances, it will have a significant impact on your EV ownership experience.

Now, Rivian owners will have access, which will make their experience better and make it easier for Rivian to convert some Tesla owners.

In exchange, Tesla will be able to get additional revenue from Rivian owners using the Supercharger network.