Save $550 on Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike for $949, Husqvarna robot lawn mower now $562, and more

Headlining today’s green deals is Juiced Bikes’ RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $949. It is joined by Husqvarna’s Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower at $562, as well as a bunch of EGO Power+ tools seeing discounts, led by the 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw at $200. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.
Juiced’s RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike now $949
Juiced Bikes is offering its RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $949 shipped, after using the promo code CART50 at checkout for an additional $50 off. Already down from its $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999, while our previous mention at the beginning of this month saw costs drop to an $899 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $550 in savings and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $50 above the all-time low.
The RipRacer comes in three colorways (blue, green, and black) and is equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.
Husqvarna’s Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower falls to $562
Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $561.69 shipped. Down from $700, with a regular price tag of $1,500, this mower spent the first months of 2023 bobbing between its low and its high, eventually settling at the $700 rate that seems to have become its new listing price. With fall’s arrival we saw more discounts, with Christmas sales bringing costs to their lowest at $560. Today’s deal comes in as a 20% markdown off the new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $12 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low.
Designed around Husqvarna’s smart technology, this robotic lawn mower comes with the built-in capabilities to navigate and mow around your yard – all at the press of a button through its Bluetooth controls via your smartphone. Through the app, you’ll be able to control and adjust settings alongside scheduling specific time frames for it to operate. Its battery lasts up to 0.4 acres, making it ideal for small to medium yards. It even features theft protection in the form of a built-in alarm system that will loudly sound when it is lifted and continue until its is deactivated via your PIN code.
EGO Power+ 14-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw cuts costs to $200
Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 14-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $269 price tag, it saw eight discounts over 2023 – not counting short-lived events like Prime Deal days. Half of these discounts never took prices below $242, while others dropped costs to $215 and one saw a drop further to the $199 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a 26% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from last month by $29 and landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of the all-time low. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with the included 2.5Ah battery, making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s snow storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.
More EGO Power+ electric tools seeing discounts:
- 26-inch Hedge Trimmer (tool only): $153 (Reg. $179)
- 26-inch Hedge Trimmer with 2.5Ah battery: $200 (Reg. $249)
- 21-Inch 56V Select Cut Push Mower with 7.5Ah battery: $500 (Reg. $649)
- 21-Inch 56V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah battery: $550 (Reg. $650)
EGO Power+ accessories seeing discounts:
- 56V 320W Speed Charger: $33 (Reg. $139)
- 56V Rapid Charger: $107 (Reg. $120)
- 56V 2.5Ah Battery: $135 (Reg. $180)
- 56V 4.0Ah Battery: $173 (Reg. $249)
- 56V 5.0Ah Battery: $215 (Reg. $299)
