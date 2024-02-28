Ford’s next-gen EVs could feature 800V fast charging

Ford has big plans for its next-gen EVs. This may include an 800V fast charging architecture as it looks to keep pace with rivals like Hyundai, Porsche, and Kia.

Amid intensifying competition, Ford’s CEO Jim Farley said a “seismic change” has shaken the EV market following the automaker’s Q4 earnings results.

Farley cited two reasons behind the shift. The first is major price cuts from EV makers like Tesla. The second is a “tremendous amount” of capital and new capacity surging into the two-row crossover segment—Ford’s best-selling EV market with the Mustang Mach-E.

Although the Mach-E was the second best-selling electric SUV behind Tesla’s Model Y, rivals like Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 are stealing market share.

While Mach-E sales were up 4.6% in Q4 with 11,369 units handed over, Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales soared 92% in the US to 8,612.

Farley said its next-gen EVs will have “breakthrough efficiency” compared to current models and will be “packed with innovations that customers are going to be excited to pay for.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Ford says you can charge the current standard range Mach-E from 10 to 80% in 38 minutes with up to 107 kW output at DC charging stations. The extended range will take around 45 minutes.

Based on Hyundai’s dedicated 800V E-GMP platform, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in half the time. Hyundai says the IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC charger.

Ford F-150 Lightning charging (Source: Ford)

Ford draws up 800V fast charging system for new EVs

According to a new Ford patent, it looks like the automaker could level the playing field with 800V fast charging for its next-gen EVs.

The patent, published February 27, 2024, is for a “Multi-Voltage Electrical Architectures For Electrified Vehicles.”

(Source: USPTO)

Ford details an 800V fast charging system for EVs that uses a multi-voltage charging circuit. The first voltage level is 400V, and the second is 800V.

Ford’s CEO also mentioned the company was working on a low-cost EV platform earlier this month. Farley said Ford put together a “super talented skunk works team” to develop it. Although it’s a small team, it includes “some of the best EV engineers in the world,” according to Farley.

Ford electric Explorer SUV for Europe (Source: Ford)

The news comes as GM’s CFO Paul Jacobson said the company would save billions by launching the next-gen Bolt EV on its Ultium platform rather than developing a separate low-cost system.

Source: Ford Authority, USPTO