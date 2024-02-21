Chinese wind turbine orders hit a record 100 GW in 2023

Photo: Goldwind via LinkedIn

Chinese wind turbine orders set a new record in 2023 by reaching 100 gigawatts (GW), according to new research from Wood Mackenzie.

The global research group’s “China Wind Turbine Order Ranking Analysis 2023” report noted that installations didn’t move as quickly despite the colossal pipeline. Only half of 2022 orders had been completed by the end of 2023.

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind led the pack and returned to the No. 1 spot after two years with 17.7% of order intake.

Shanghai-based Envision Energy was No. 2, with 17.4%. It also secured the most overseas wind turbine orders, with 4.1 GW.

Mingyang ranked No. 3 with 16.1% of order intake. It continues to be the top supplier of offshore wind turbines.

Wood Mackenzie’s report noted that China’s highly competitive wind turbine manufacturing environment brought down turbine prices last year to a new low. As a result, turbine manufacturers saw a drop in profits.

